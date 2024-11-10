Arsenal star Reiss Nelson has reportedly informed head coach Mikel Arteta that he’s ‘frustrated’ and wants to leave his boyhood club permanently in 2025.

The 24-year-old progressed through the ranks at Arsenal and has failed to establish himself as a key player for his boyhood club under Arteta.

Nelson had loan spells with Hoffenheim and Feyenoord before he returned to Arsenal ahead of the 2023/23 campaign.

The England U21 international was a bit-part player for two years as he only made 26 Premier League appearances for the Gunners from the start of the 2022/23 campaign to the end of the 2023/24 season.

Nelson was heavily linked with a summer exit as Arsenal looked to raise funds for signings and he was loaned to Fulham on deadline day. This transfer was sanctioned after Arteta landed Raheem Sterling.

Seventh-placed Fulham have enjoyed a strong start to the 2024/25 campaign and have won two Premier League games in a row. Nelson started these two matches after being eased into the first team by head coach Marco Silva.

However, a report from Football Transfers claims Nelson is ‘frustrated’ and he’s already ‘reached out’ to Arteta to inform him of his transfer ‘desire’.

Nelson is said to be looking past Fulham as he’s ‘keen on return’ to the Bundesliga and could reunite with one of his former Arsenal teammates. The report explains.

‘There is no option or obligation for the Cottagers to make the move permanent, so he will return to north London at the end of the season. ‘According to sources, Nelson has reached out to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, expressing his desire for a permanent transfer to a club where he can truly establish himself following his loan at Fulham.’

