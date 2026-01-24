MIkel Arteta has revealed why Arsenal opted to sign Viktor Gyokeres over Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko in last summer’s transfer window.

In the summer, Arsenal’s priority was to sign a new top-level striker as they were toothless in attack last season.

After being linked with many potential targets, it became clear that Gyokeres and Sesko were their preferred targets, but they eventually settled on the Swedish international.

Gyokeres joined Arsenal in a deal worth around £64m, while Man Utd paid around £74m to sign Sesko.

It currently seems that neither club made a wise decision, as Gyokeres and Sesko have struggled to adapt following their moves to the Premier League.

Gyokeres and Sesko will look to make an impact on Sunday afternoon as Arsenal host Man Utd at the Emirates.

Ahead of this game, a report from The Independent has claimed that Man Utd were left ‘stunned’ at being given the chance to sign Sesko as ‘many clubs fully expected’ Arsenal to sign him.

And Arteta has given two reasons why Arsenal preferred to sign Gyokeres, with his goal output and profile cited as key factors.

“Well, at the end, we have to make a decision, and we believed that Victor was the best one in the scenario that we were in,” Arteta said.

“The qualities that we didn’t have in that number nine as well, because we have the situation with Gabby and Kai out for many, many months, and we are very happy to have him.”

When asked what qualities he wants from a striker, Arteta shed more light on why he chose Gyokeres: “Well, first of all, goals. Someone that can guarantee you goals.

“We know that word doesn’t exist, but then someone very direct, very powerful, a proper nine who can stretch the pitch, who has the goal between the eyes, and somebody that can stretch the pitch for us a bit more, especially when we have to play against certain opposition.

Arteta also opted to remain coy when asked about Gyokeres’ disappointing start at Arsenal.

“It’s very early to assess,” Arteta claimed.

“I mean, let’s assess at the end of the season and something like that. Even a very short sample.

“And understanding as well the league that we are competing and what is happening with the nines across the league as well, in the manner that the game is changing.

“So there are a lot of factors there to bear in mind to assess the player and then we’re going to assess the player not only with one of the aspects of the game but in many aspects of the game.”

