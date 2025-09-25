Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has explained his decision regarding Bukayo Saka on Wednesday night, while Jamie Redknapp claims it “doesn’t make any sense”.

The Gunners booked their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, beating League One side Port Vale 2-0.

Goals in either half from Eberechi Eze and Leandro Trossard settled the game in Arsenal’s favour after Arteta fielded a strong starting XI, which included Saka, Eze, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba.

Arteta’s decision to start Saka, who was taken off after 63 minutes, in this game was somewhat surprising as he’s recently returned from a hamstring injury, with Redknapp claiming that it was “certainly a risk” to play him.

“He obviously feels he does,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports on whether Saka needed to play against Port Vale.

“The sports scientist will be telling him he needs minutes [but] it’s certainly a risk.

“When you’ve had a player who’s had a hamstring injury like he has, not that long ago, any time you play in a game that’s less important, it doesn’t make any sense to me.

“You’ve got a big game at the weekend against Newcastle. You’ve got a lot of players who could’ve played [against Port Vale].

“It’s not like you need him tonight. I think it’s a risk. This is the second time he’s done his hamstring, albeit a different one. It just feels like a game not taking a risk in.”

Despite this, Arteta has revealed that he started Saka because he “needs minutes” and the England international was “demanding” to play.

“[Saka] needs minutes and he’s demanding that as well,” Arteta said on the Arsenal star.

“Obviously, when he’s been out for a while, you just need to get in the rhythm, you need to get that confidence on the pitch and repeat actions and exposure.

“We will do that, gradually, because he’s been out for a while. But I like what I saw the other day when he came on [against Man City].”

Before the game, Arteta said on his team selection: “Nine changes is a lot.

“A few [players are] starting for the first time for us and deserve to have minutes.

“Freedom and expression is a big part of our game. [I am] very excited to see the boys play.

“They are fully prepared. You have to earn the right to win the game, there will be pressure moments and we have to be really prepared.”