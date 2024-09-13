Arteta identifies his next two Arsenal signings after agreeing a new contract

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has identified his next two signings at the Emirates Stadium after agreeing a new three-year contract, according to reports.

The Gunners announced on Thursday that Arteta had signed a new long-term deal with widespread reports claiming it is a three-year contract.

Arteta had entered the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium after leading Arsenal to consecutive second-placed finishes in the Premier League, losing out on the title to Manchester City both times.

After signing his new contract, Arteta told the club website: “I feel extremely proud, very excited and am looking forward to what is coming next. I’m proud to be where I am and have the relationships that I have with everyone at the club.

“I feel extremely lucky to work every single day with good people and the ambition we have here. I feel very inspired, I feel challenged, I feel supported and I want to do much more than what we’ve already done together.

“Together with the players and everyone at the club, we are looking forward to the coming years, with our supporters, who have emotionally transformed the club and the team.

“Our supporters have transformed individuals and we are different now. You can tell that we are different and for me, that is down to them. We look forward to continuing the journey together.”

Arsenal are hoping to get one better this year and win the title this season after the signings of Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino and Raheem Sterling over the summer.

And Arteta already has his eye on the short to medium term in the transfer market with the Arsenal boss eyeing his next two signings.

A report in The Times claims:

‘It was why he pursued Benjamin Sesko, the forward who decided to stay at RB Leipzig, and Nico Williams, the Athletic Bilbao winger who stood out for Spain at Euro 2024. He also looked at Jamal Musiala, the Bayern winger. All are aged 22 or younger. Both Williams and Musiala have the potential to become superstars and would be an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli, whose form has dipped. ‘Arteta settled for signing the winger Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea and will try to bring in a unique attacking player in the next two windows. He also wants a young defensive midfielder and to upgrade other areas of the team.’

Speaking after Arteta signed his new deal, Arsenal sporting director Edu added: “We are really happy that Mikel has signed a new long-term contract.

“It’s a very positive and proud moment for everyone at the club and an important part of what we’re all working towards.

“Mikel has shown his qualities since the very first day he joined us, not only as a football manager, but as a person with wonderful values.

“We have a strong belief in what we are doing and what we want to achieve together. Mikel’s new contract gives us stability and clear direction as we aim for new heights.”