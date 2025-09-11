Arteta ‘wants’ two Arsenal stars ‘out’ as Romano reveals ‘positive’ €35m Bayern Munich enquiry

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to move two of his current squad on in January, while Fabrizio Romano has revealed an enquiry for another Gunners star.

The Gunners brought in loads of new players in the summer transfer market with Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Piero Hincapie all joining.

That has left Arteta with a slightly bloated squad in certain positions and now the Arsenal head coach is looking to move on two of his first-team players.

Spanish website Fichajes has revealed the two players Arteta ‘wants out’ as Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus with Arsenal ‘willing to listen to offers’ for the duo.

Jesus has been injury prone during his time at the Emirates Stadium, while Trossard has been knocked down the pecking order in north London due to new signings.

Arsenal’s ‘plan is to bring in a significant amount of money in January’ with the sales of Trossard and Jesus likely to ‘balance the books’ over the winter.

The report adds: ‘Teams from Serie A, Ligue 1, and even the Saudi Pro League could submit formal offers as soon as the transfer window opens. The asking price will not be low, as both players remain under contract and have proven experience.’

Gabriel Martinelli is another player to have been linked away from Arsenal in the summer transfer window amid the additions of Eze and Madueke – but the Brazilian stayed put.

When asked about the additions at Arsenal and his future, Martinelli responded on international duty: “Regarding Arsenal, it’s like here in the national team. If you ask me if it’s good to have Vini or Rodrygo in the national team, I’ll definitely say yes.

“Because he’ll help the team to win titles. And if we want to win, we need quality players.

“It’s the same with Arsenal. I’m very happy with Eze and Madueke’s arrival as well. Trossard also plays on the left side.

“So, we’re very happy when we have quality players by our side. We have a lot of matches in the season. A lot of things can happen, injuries, etc.

“So, we’re happy for the club to be looking for the best players in the league so we can try to win.”

Transfer expert Romano has revealed that Bayern Munich held a ‘positive conversation’ with the Brazil star’s agents over a potential move but a deal for the Arsenal star proved to be out of their budget.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Another player considered by Bayern was Gabriel Martinelli. They spoke to the agents of the player. It was a positive conversation but Martinelli is happy at Arsenal and Arsenal were showing no intention to accept anything close to €30-35m.

“For them, the player is worth way more, and that’s why the negotiation didn’t advance. It didn’t advance due to financial reasons.”