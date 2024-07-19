Arteta ‘wants to keep’ Arsenal man with three league starts in two years as Crystal Palace ‘prepare offer’

Crystal Palace have joined the race to sign Fulham-linked Arsenal playmaker Emile Smith Rowe and are ‘preparing an offer’, according to reports.

Smith Rowe has fallen out of favour under Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who owes a lot to the 23-year-old.

In the Spaniard’s early – and very testing – days as Gunners boss, the form of Smith Rowe helped keep him in a job.

He was rewarded with a new contract and the No. 10 shirt ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, snubbing interest from Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Smith Rowe’s form was excellent that season, scoring 10 goals in 33 league matches.

Injuries massively hindered the attacking midfielder’s 22/23 campaign and with other players in his position playing well, Smith Rowe has barely played since the season prior.

In fact, he has only started three matches in the last two seasons and there are big question marks over his future at his boyhood club.

A favourite among Arsenal fans, Hale End graduate Smith Rowe has been strongly linked with Fulham this month.

The Cottagers have reportedly had an opening bid worth up to £30million in total turned down by their London rivals, who are reportedly looking for more if they are to part ways with the England international.

Fulham are ready to spend big this summer after receiving around £45m for star player Joao Palhinha, who has left a huge hole in Marco Silva’s team by joining Bayern Munich.

Crystal Palace, Fulham ‘vying for’ Arsenal favourite

They are not the only club interested in signing Smith Rowe from Arsenal, with Crystal Palace ‘vying with’ their London rivals and ‘preparing an offer’, according to The Guardian.

The report states that the Gunners are ‘expected to reject’ the bid as Arteta ‘wants to keep’ Smith Rowe.

Nevertheless, Palace will offer £35m including add-ons for the Hale End graduate in the hope that Arsenal will be ‘tempted’ to sell.

It is noted that Fulham are expected to improve their bid.

Eagles manager Oliver Glasner is keen on signing Smith Rowe and has earmarked him as a potential replacement for Michael Olise – who recently joined Bayern Munich for over £50m.

As things stand, Smith Rowe will fly to the United States with his team-mates on Sunday for Arsenal’s pre-season tour.

