Mikel Arteta warned that Arsenal star could hand in transfer request as Gyokeres claim is made

Arsenal legend Alan Smith has warned Mikel Arteta that Ben White could be forced to pursue a move away over a lack of game time.

White has only been afforded three starts in all competitions this season, and just one in the Premier League, with Jurrien Timber now Arteta’s favoured right-back in the Arsenal starting XI.

The England international has had his fair share of injury issues and could eventually force his way back into Arteta’s thoughts, while he can also play at centre-back.

But Smith reckons White could soon have to evaluate his options if he keeps getting left on the bench with the January transfer window just around the corner.

Smith told Best Betting Sites (via the Metro): “When you’ve got such a strong squad, you will have players who aren’t getting regular games.

“Some of them will be thinking, ‘maybe it’s time for a move’, you don’t want to lose them but it’s hard to keep them all happy.

“It all depends on Ben and how he feels about the situation. He might be thinking he wants to get his fair share of games somewhere but he’s also at a club that’s going places.

“We’ll have to wait and see on that one, it’s obviously down to the individuals, but Jurrien Timber is getting the nod at the moment.

“Ben White’s had his injury concerns, but he did have a really good relationship with Bukayo Saka, which maybe Timber hasn’t quite developed just yet.”

Viktor Gyokeres has had an underwhelming start to his time at Arsenal and Smith reckons Havertz could be preferred at centre-forward as the season goes on.

Smith added: “I think there will probably be matches when Mikel Arteta looks at the opposition and the defence and goes with Havertz.

“He’s a really good talent and obviously offers something different to Gyokeres, who’s an out-and-out centre-forward. So there might be times when Havertz plays and that’s a great option to have.

“But Gyokeres, I’m a fan of his. He’s not like your archetypal Arsenal striker of recent years. He’s quite direct, forthright in the way that he plays.

“He’s very strong. He’s very quick over five yards or so. I think he’s been a good signing, and he will be going forward. I’m sure he will get his fair share of goals.

“Maybe technically, he’s not on the level of some of those attacking players. But I think he brings something different from what they’ve had. So the fans should keep faith.”

