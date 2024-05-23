According to reports, Mikel Arteta is expected to sign a new contract at Arsenal before the start of 2024/25 with his current deal set to expire in a year.

Arteta has guided Arsenal to consecutive second-place finishes in the Premier League, narrowly missing out to Manchester City both times.

City did not stumble at home to West Ham on the final day of 23/24, winning 3-1 to secure their fourth title in a row, something that had never been achieved before in England’s top flight, not even by Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

The gap is closing on the Citizens and the Gunners have a big summer ahead, with a new goalkeeper, central midfielder and striker believed to be Arteta and director of football Edu Gaspar’s top priorities.

There is the small matter of sorting out a new contract for Arteta though.

He is entering the final year of his deal and the Londoners are unsurprisingly very eager to agree fresh terms.

Speaking before the win over Everton last Sunday, Arteta revealed that talks will take place over the summer.

“That’s something that after the season, or whenever the right time is, we will talk and sit down,” he said. “What is important is to win now, to keep believing that we can continue to win. That’s the important thing.

“Whatever happens, it will be very emotional on the day [against Everton]. It’s probably not the right moment to make any conclusions but afterwards we will have time to reflect.

“You have to go through the season we have to come to the point we have done and try to understand why. We have to find the ‘why’ and the ‘how’, we are going to do the next bit. That’s more important.”

It has been reported in Spain that Arteta has ‘decided to start a new adventure’ by leaving Arsenal to replace Pep Guardiola at Man City in 2025.

While this feels extremely unlikely, the Spaniard has also been linked with FC Barcelona.

Arsenal, Arteta to discuss new contract soon – expert

Writing in his CaughtOffside column, Arsenal expert Charles Watts has confirmed that talks are set to commence with ‘everyone at the club on the same page’.

Watts does admit that “the longer he goes without signing, the more uncertainty will start to creep in”, and then you can bet that the Barcelona links will intensify if they have not sorted their managerial situation.

Watts adds:

“As he [Arteta] admitted himself a couple of weeks ago, all his focus over the last few months has been centred around the title race. His future has not been something he has been thinking about. But that shouldn’t be a concern for fans. Yes, he now only has a year left on his contract, but I have no doubt that he will sign an extension before the start of the 2024/25 campaign. Everyone at the club is on the same page at the moment. It’s a very happy marriage and I can’t see that changing any time soon. Arteta will go away and spend some time with his family in Spain, as he always does immediately after a season, and then he will return and talks will begin over a new deal. Arsenal will have to show that they match his desire to keep improving, but I’m sure they will do that and things will be wrapped up pretty swiftly. The last thing Arteta will want ahead of such a big summer is any uncertainty at Arsenal and the longer he goes without signing, the more uncertainty will start to creep in. New signings will want assurances that there aren’t going to be any changes at the club. Arteta is now a huge draw, as was shown by the fact Declan Rice was desperate to join last season so he could play under him. Arsenal are aware of that and I can’t see any way he doesn’t stay. There have been tentative links to other clubs, especially Barcelona. But there is nothing in that right now. I’m sure he will go there one day, but not for a while yet. His immediate future is very much at Arsenal. He is well aware that the job in North London is far from done.”

