Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the Arsenal pursuit of a Chelsea man after shock reports stated they were interested in his bargain transfer.

The Gunners have been known to look for cheap deals from their rivals in recent seasons. Their latest permanent transfer from the Blues was Jorginho for just £20million, who was a success, while Raheem Sterling’s loan this term was less productive.

In any case, Arsenal are yet again looking to Stamford Bridge for reinforcements, as it’s been stated they are considering moving for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is available for a measly £5million release clause.

That’s a huge drop from the £72million which made him the world’s most expensive goalkeeper in 2018. He’s since been on two loans, the first to Real Madrid, and the second to Bournemouth, where he was impressive.

A number of outlets have confirmed Arsenal’s interest, and transfer insider Romano has given an update on the potential move.

He told GIVEMESPORT that it’s ‘not a done deal but an option’. He also confirmed the £5million release clause, and stated Arsenal have ‘asked for salary conditions’.

The goalkeeper earns a reported £150,000 at Chelsea, which would place him joint ninth on Arsenal’s top earners list if he were to ask for the same sum there.

Neto, who was Arsenal’s backup goalkeeper this season, earned just £50,000 per week, so if Kepa remains on the same wage, he’d be on three times what his predecessor was on.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 Ranking Arsenal’s Chelsea cast-off signings as Arteta ‘considers’ £5m Kepa deal

👉 Arsenal ‘new offer decided’ with Gunners ‘all out’ amid ‘agreement’ on Real Madrid star ‘wanting’ exit

👉 Arsenal ‘consider’ £5m Chelsea reject as Arteta’s obsession with Blues cast-offs continues

As such, there’s a question over whether Arsenal would want to pay that much for a No 2 keeper – given David Raya is certain to keep his role if he remains at the club – and whether Kepa would want that role himself.

He has just finished a season in which he played 31 times in the Premier League, so he might well want to be the first choice at the next club he heads to.

Whether that is the case remains to be seen, but it is clear there are still some questions to be answered before the Chelsea man makes a potential move across London.

READ MORE: Reliable journalist reveals Arsenal ‘deal on’ for top striker after ‘positive’ fresh talks