According to reports, Arsenal have plotted a shock move to sign a Manchester United star as they have ‘asked’ whether a move would be possible.

The Gunners are in the market for several key additions after enduring a sub-par season in 2024/25, finishing second in the Premier League for a third consecutive season and missing out on a trophy.

It is common knowledge that their top priority is to sign a new striker, with Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko named as their leading targets.

Arsenal are reportedly set to make a huge offer for their apparent top striker target, while they are also pursuing targets in other positions.

A fresh report has claimed that their first two signings are expected to be a goalkeeper and a centre-midfielder, while they are also looking for a new winger.

READ: Eze to Spurs, Rogers to Arsenal as Champions League hoovers up talent



The Gunners have been linked with several potential options, with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo Goes and Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams named as targets.

However, a new report claims Arsenal have surprisingly looked at Man Utd for a solution, as Caught Offside are reporting that they have ‘enquired’ about Jadon Sancho.

The England international is set to leave Man Utd this summer as he is not part of Ruben Amorim’s plans after spending the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Chelsea.

The Blues opted against signing Sancho permanently, paying a reported £5m penalty fee to Man Utd to opt out of an obligation to buy clause.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal ‘dream’ signing given timeframe as Real Madrid ‘set’ demand for ‘most likely’ transfer

👉 Chelsea transfer to be ‘done imminently’ despite Arsenal hijack attempt with ‘agreement in place’

👉 Ten possible Arsenal replacements for Thomas Partey includes PL pair and Lewis-Skelly

Chelsea’s verdict on Sancho leaves his long-term future unclear, but Caught Offside say Arsenal have ‘asked’ about signing him.

After making this request, it is also noted that they have not ‘followed it up’ and a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce is more likely for Sancho at this point.

The report claims Fenerbahce have ‘made an offer’ for Sancho. It is also noted that he is ‘wanted’ by Jose Mourinho, who has ‘spoken’ to the winger.

‘Fenerbahce have offered a tempting contract with high wages to Sancho, who is seriously considering it. There’s no final decision yet, but it’s currently Sancho’s best offer. ‘Napoli and Dortmund have also made offers to Sancho, while Arsenal made an enquiry but haven’t followed it up.’

A report in Turkey has gone further, claiming Sancho has already ‘said yes’ to Fenerbahce and ‘accepted their salary offer’, which is worth around ten million euros.