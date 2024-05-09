Arsenal are reportedly ‘prepared’ to sell Eddie Nketiah during this summer’s transfer window and they have named their asking price for the striker.

The 24-year-old progressed through the ranks at Arsenal and has made over 150 appearances for his boyhood club across all competitions.

His future was in doubt ahead of the 2022/23 season but he penned a new long-term contract extension to commit his future to Arsenal.

Nketiah has been somewhat found out this season as he has struggled in front of goal, with summer signing Kai Havertz preferred by Mikel Arteta as fellow forward Gabriel Jesus has also endured a difficult season.

Arsenal to cash in on Nketiah?

Havertz has proven to be an excellent signing for Arsenal but they are still likely to be in the market for a new forward in the summer and this will become more of a priority if they sell Nketiah and/or Jesus.

Nketiah’s exit could be more useful than Jesus leaving as a transfer involving the Englishman would be pure profit.

A report from 90min claims Arsenal are ‘open to parting ways’ with Nketiah ‘if they can sign a new forward’.

Regarding potential replacements, Newcastle United star Alexander Isak is ‘appreciated’ but their rivals ‘don’t plan to sell’. Instead, ‘RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee and Brighton’s Evan Ferguson are all still under consideration.’

The report rules out Ipswich Town as they are unable to meet Arsenal’s asking price, but Crystal Palace and Wolves are mentioned are mentioned as more realistic destinations.

‘Arsenal value Nketiah, a homegrown talent with three years left on his contract, at between £30m and £35m. ‘Crystal Palace are long-term admirers of Nketiah and have failed with several approaches for the striker over the past few years. Palace would have moved in January if given mid-season encouragement but now Jean-Philippe Mateta is thrivong at the head of Oliver Glasner’s side. ‘There could also be interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have been hunting for a new striker over the past 12 months to ease the burden on Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha. ‘Reports elsewhere have linked newly promoted Ipswich Town with a move for Nketiah but 90min understands they are unlikely to have that sort of budget available to them, while the striker would also prefer a move to a club established in the Premier League in order to mitigate the risk of relegation.’

