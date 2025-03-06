Arsenal’s pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko could see them pay up to £62million this summer according to reports.

The Slovenian striker is in high demand after impressing since moving to Germany from RB Salzburg and stands out as one of the most unique young strikers in world football.

Only 21, he stands at 6ft 5in tall and is blessed with exceptional pace, is two-footed and capable of creating something out of nothing.

Interest was high in the January transfer window from Arsenal and other Premier League clubs but a gentlemen’s agreement ensured he would remain in Germany until the summer at least.

His deal doesn’t expire until 2029 which places Leipzig in a strong negotiating position, however, there is a release clause that will be available this summer which is likely to be triggered by a top club in Europe.

As reported by Sky Germany, the specific clause will start at around £49.5m (€60m) but could go above £66m (€80m) if certain conditions are met and it is understood the clause is currently £62m (€75m).

NK Domzale director and Slovenian Matej Orazem has opened up on Sesko’s potential, telling Sky Sports that: “I think that he is destined for greatness.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Premier League almost guaranteed FIVE Champions League places

👉 Champions League prize money calculated: Liverpool and Arsenal competing for £210m jackpot

👉 Henry rates Arsenal chances vs Real Madrid or Atletico as Lineker, Shearer name UCL underdogs

Arsenal to face stiff competition for Sesko

For Mikel Arteta, the signing of a striker must be the first signing they aim to make this summer after seeing their season fall apart without having that recognised number nine to rely on.

If Sesko was signed, he would go straight into the team and would instantly become their new starting forward making it an easier transition than it might be at other clubs.

Chelsea are still weighing up multiple options and would have players like Nicolas Jackson, Marc Guiu and Christopher Nkunku as competition, whereas at Arsenal it would likely just be Kai Havertz, who could also drop into a deeper role if needed.

Arsenal are said to be firm favourites having done a lot of the leg work in the January transfer window and that should put them at the front of the line.

There was that late bid for Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins as well which was rejected and a move for the England international hasn’t been ruled out according to reports last month.

Another option could be Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak who starred against Arsenal in the League Cup this season; Liverpool are another name linked with a move but it is clear there are multiple options for the Gunners to explore this summer, with Sesko being perhaps the easiest to acquire.