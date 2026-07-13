Morgan Rogers has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Arsenal will have to pay £130million to sign Morgan Rogers, as Aston Villa lose Youri Tielemans to Manchester United.

Arsenal are keen on signing a top attacking player in the summer transfer window, as manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta aim to make the current squad better.

Arteta led Arsenal to Premier League success and the final of the Champions League last season, but the north London club are not going to rest on their laurels.

Romano has claimed that Arsenal are ready to move for Christos Tzolis should Leandro Trossard leave.

The Italian transfer journalist has said that Arsenal have an agreement in place with Besiktas over a deal for Trossard,

Trossard himself is close to agreeing on personal terms with Besiktas, and once the Belgian makes a final decision, Arsenal will accelerate a move for Club Brugge winger Tzolis.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “If Trossard goes to Besiktas, Arsenal will immediately accelerate for a new winger.

“One of the names being mentioned internally, and Arsenal are in contact with his agent, is Christos Tzolis, the winger from Brugge.

“So, Tzolis is keen on a move to Arsenal.

“There was another club trying to enter the race over the recent days, trying to understand if they can advance in negotiations to sign Tzolis from Club Brugge, but the answer arrived from the player’s camp has been, ‘We are waiting for Arsenal’.

“And so, Tzolis giving priority to the Gunners as a serious possibility to eventually replace Leandro Trossard.”

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Romano posted on X at 9:53pm on July 12: “Arsenal are waiting for Leandro Trossard’s final green light to Besiktas to bring in new winger.

“Christos Tzolis wants the move and put another proposal on hold to wait for #AFC.

“Morgan Rogers remains top target in a separate move.”

Morgan Rogers will cost Arsenal £130m

Romano, though, has said that Villa star Rogers, who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, is Arsenal’s top target.

The transfer guru has said that Villa want £130million for the attacker, who is part of the England squad at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

Romano said on his YouTube channel about Arsenal, Villa and Rogers: “Arsenal want to sign a top, top winger, and the name, the top name on their shortlist remains Morgan Rogers because for Morgan Rogers, there is everything already discussed and advanced on player side.

“So, Arsenal made progress over the last month with Morgan Rogers in terms of contract, in terms of salary, in terms of personal terms, but there is still work to do with Aston Villa, who stated £130million for Morgan Rogers, and Arsenal will try to understand if there is a room for negotiation.

“They also appreciate Barcola, but, for Barcola, there is Liverpool as well, so, it’s going to be an interesting wingers’ summer.”

If Villa remain steadfast on their £130m valuation of Rogers and Arsenal decide to pay it, then it would make the 23-year-old the most expensive Premier League signing of all time.

Alexander Isak is the current most expensive player in the Premier League, having cost Liverpool £125million when they signed him from Newcastle United last summer.

Villa have already lost one of their stars in Youri Tielemans, who is on his way to Manchester United.

According to Romano, Man Utd have triggered the release clause of £35m in Tielemans’s contract at Villa, with a medical already booked for the Belgian midfielders.

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