Arsenal had the chance to fully punish Liverpool’s earlier slip and return to the top of the Premier League – so they obviously lost at home to Aston Villa.

After Liverpool lost to Crystal Palace in the early afternoon on Sunday, Arsenal could have pulled three points clear of the Reds with six points remaining, one point in front of Manchester City.

But the Gunners matched Liverpool with a wasteful, nervous performance to hand the reigning champions a significant and unexpected boost in the title race, as Aston Villa were brilliant in victory.

Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins both scored in the final 10 minutes for the visitors, who secured a league double over the Gunners and solidified their own Champions League qualification hopes.

Full report to follow.