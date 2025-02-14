Teddy Sheringham has raised Leeds United star Patrick Bamford as a possible Arsenal striker solution after Kai Havertz suffered his season-ending injury.

The Gunners have been punished for their failure to sign a new striker in recent transfer windows as injuries to Havertz and Gabriel Jesus leave head coach Mikel Arteta without a natural No.9 for the remainder of this season.

Arteta has since mentioned one shock solution to their crisis as Arsenal are facing a battle to salvage their challenge for the Premier League title.

Arsenal made Benjamin Sesko their top target last summer and failed to sign an alternative after he extended his RB Leipzig contract.

Despite this, the Gunners permitted Nketiah to join Premier League rivals Crystal Palace last summer for an initial fee of around £25m.

The 25-year-old is goalless in 17 Premier League matches for Palace, but Sheringham is “astounded” by Arsenal’s decision to sell their academy product.

“I’m astounded they let Nketiah join Palace, because he is the type of player that scores goals, I think he is a young Ian Wright,” Sheringham said.

“Obviously not ready to lead the line full-time for Arsenal, but to throw him in every now and again. When you’re beating an Everton 2-0, throw Eddie in and let him score a couple, have a couple of chances, get his confidence up.

“When you play against Crystal Palace at home, you win 3-0, throw Eddie in, get him a goal, get him a bit of confidence. He’s a goal scorer. He comes alive in the box.

“That’s what Arsenal need, from my perspective. They need a goal scorer in those vital moments to convert all the chances that they make. So, to not have anyone in their ranks that they could do that with, is astounding.”

Sheringham has also explained why injury-prone Leeds United forward Bamford (31) would work at Arsenal as their striker signing “doesn’t have to be a top player”.

“You can’t have the whole country saying they need a striker, it doesn’t have to be a top player,” Sheringham added.

“Just someone who offers around the six-yard box to convert chances. It could even be a Championship player that is a decent goalscorer.

“Could even be Patrick Bamford, someone like that. ‘We need a goal in the last 20 minutes, you go after the ball around this penalty spot, six yard box, go and score a goal like you do. You can score a goal, go and score a goal.’

“They haven’t got anyone that’s a natural goal scorer. You know, it doesn’t have to be the best. Just the type of player that they can throw in there.”