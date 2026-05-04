Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has said that Julian Alvarez could be decisive in the Champions League game against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this week.

Arsenal will take on Atletico at the Emirates in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Tuesday evening.

The first leg at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid last week ended in a 1-1 draw.

Viktor Gyokeres scored for Arsenal from the penalty spot in the 44th minute, before Julian Alvarez equalised for Atletico with another penalty on 56 minutes.

Alvarez started alongside Antoine Griezmann in attack for Atletico, who deployed a 4-4-2 formation.

The Argentina international striker is expected to start against Arsenal in the second leg at the Emirates.

READ: Jamie Carragher makes Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid prediction after ‘big’ change

Ahead of the match, Atletico manager Simeone believes that the 26-year-old, who cost the Spanish club £81million in transfer fees when they signed him from Manchester City in the summer of 2024, could decide the final outcome.

Simeone said when asked how decisive Alvarez can be against Arsenal, as quoted in AS: “What Julian brings to these important matches.

“He knows the English league very well, and he played very well in the first leg.

“Hopefully, he can respond in the way the match demands.”

Mikel Arteta responds when asked about Arsenal target Julian Alvarez

Interestingly, Alvarez is a player that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are keen on signing in the summer transfer window.

READ MORE: Arsenal v Atletico Madrid: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

Talks over a summer deal for Alvarez have already taken place, with Simeone publicly revealing that Arsenal want the Argentine star.

When asked about rumours linking Arsenal and Alvarez, Simeone said last week: “I’m not inside Julian Alvarez’s head.

“It’s normal that an extraordinary player like Julian Alvarez is wanted by Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona.

“It’s normal because he’s very good.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s second leg in North London, Arsenal manager Arteta was also asked about facing Alvarez in his pre-match press conference.

Arteta responded by saying: “I can’t control that.

“Tomorrow they will do something, they will start with some players, they will finish with others.

“We will adapt as always and we will play the game that we think is best for us.

The Arsenal manager, though, raved about winger Bukayo Saka following his return to full fitness.

Arteta said about the English winger: “Great, that’s what we need when we arrive in this stage of the competition – the players not only to be available, but to be in top condition to perform and make the difference, and Bukayo will certainly give us that.

Arsenal striker Gyokeres said about Saka: “I think he played very well on Saturday.

“I think when he’s in that form, and he’s playing like he always is, it’s of course amazing for me and all the other guys to have him on the pitch.”

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