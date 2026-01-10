According to reports, Premier League leaders Arsenal are ‘aware’ that one of their key players is ‘making plans’ to leave the club this year.

Everything is coming up roses for Arsenal this season as they are well-placed to end their prolonged trophy drought.

Arsenal’s severe injury issues contributed to a disappointing 2024/25 campaign, but they spent £250m to arguably complete their squad in the summer by landing their key targets.

This business leaves head coach Mikel Arteta with quality options in every position, meaning they have been more equipped to cope with their injury problems this term.

The Gunners have also benefited from Liverpool and Man City’s struggles as they have moved clear at the top of the Premier League table, while they are also in a strong position in the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

The north London side have also looked to tie key players to long-term replacements, with academy product Bukayo Saka to be the latest to pen a new contract after reaching an ‘agreement’.

However, a report from an insider on X claims Arsenal are at risk of losing Gabriel Martinelli this year.

The Brazil international, like Saka, was expected to become world-class as he progressed through the ranks at Arsenal, but he has not kicked on in recent seasons as he has slipped in the pecking order.

Arteta often prefers Leandro Trossard on the left, while Martinelli also faces competition from Eberechi Eze ahead of another potential signing this year as they remain linked with Real Madrid’s Rodrgyo.

This has contributed to reports linking Martinelli with an exit over the past year as Bayern Munich and Saudi Pro League sides have been mooted as possible destinations. Now, the transfer insider claims the winger and his representatives are already working on a transfer ahead of next season.

They said on X: ‘Exclusive: Very reliable sources state that Gabriel Martinelli’s representatives are making plans for next season with a different club. @Arsenal are aware.’

As mentioned, Arsenal already have a near-faultless squad, but they still appear to be keen on making signings as The Sun are reporting that they have ‘lined up’ a move for Newcastle United full-back Tino Livramento, who has been valued at £60m.

The report claims: ‘Livramento’s versatility makes him an attractive option, with the defender just as capable at left-back as he is on the right. Arsenal are not expected to have a busy January window following their £241m outlay in the summer.

‘Manchester City have held long term interest in a move and are considered serious contenders for his signature ahead of next season.’