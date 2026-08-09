Arsenal backed to complete shock Man Utd signing that makes perfect sense

A Manchester United reporter reckons Arsenal could spring a surprise by signing a Red Devils star in the coming weeks, while Fabrizio Romano has given his take on the situation.

Arsenal and Man Utd both entered the summer transfer window aiming to make signings on the left wing. The Gunners actually planned for two arrivals, and one has been banked, with Christos Tzolis taking the place vacated by Leandro Trossard.

But a higher calibre option is the true prize, and Arsenal have shown varying levels of interest in Morgan Rogers, Yan Diomande, Vinicius Junior and Bradley Barcola.

None of that quartet will arrive at the Emirates, however, and according to United reporter, Samuel Luckhurst, Arsenal should now look no further than Marcus Rashford.

Arsenal could move for Marcus Rashford

The Sun journalist explained: “Arsenal wanted Brazilian ace Vinicius as their marquee signing to launch their first Prem title defence in 22 years…

“Rashford is a downgrade on Vinicius – well, who isn’t? – but he ticks a lot of boxes for Arsenal: Premier League pedigree, Champions League clout, big-club nous, winners’ medals, international experience and with a point to prove.

“Rashford has incentives aplenty to show he is too young for the riches of Turkey or Saudi Arabia.

“He has hopes of representing England again at the Euros in 2028 as well as the 2030 World Cup.”

But while a move for Rashford would make sense in theory for Arsenal, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has detailed why it’s a non-starter.

Why Rashford won’t join Arsenal

“Man Utd really feeling that there is concrete, strong, likely chances to see Marcus Rashford staying at Manchester United,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel.

“At the moment, there are no movements with other clubs. Rashford is not accepting Turkey or Saudi. These solutions are not interesting for Marcus Rashford. He is not going to consider that.

“And it’s not about the money, it’s not about the proposals. He doesn’t want to play in these clubs, at this stage of his career.

“So, for Rashford is stay at Man Utd or a very top, top club at the very end of the window. But at the moment, the most likely outcome is for Marcus Rashford to stay at United.

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“United believe that at the end of the window, Rashford has a really big chance to stay at the club, to revive his career with Michael Carrick.

“So, strong, strong chances to see Marcus Rashford staying at Manchester United this summer.

“Obviously, Michael Carrick is a big factor because he will be very happy to continue with Marcus Rashford. He would be very happy to give him one more opportunity, so let’s follow the situation.”

Furthermore, a prior report from The Athletic stated Rashford has no desire to join another Premier League side this summer.

Clearly, Arsenal’s search for an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli will go on, with Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) and Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao) believed to be on their radar.

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