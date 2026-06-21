Arsenal have been backed to sign Tottenham target Sandro Tonali and Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford this summer by Jermaine Jenas.

Widespread reports have indicated that Spurs are looking to bring Tonali to north London from Newcastle ahead of other Premier League clubs.

Tottenham have seen an £80m bid for Tonali rejected by the Geordies as they look to avoid another relegation fight in the Premier League next season.

Arsenal could also improve their midfield in the summer as Martin Zubimendi’s form dropped off towards the end of last season, most likely because of tiredness.

And former Spurs midfielder Jenas reckons Tonali would represent an upgrade on the Spain international if they could beat Tottenham to the signing of the Italian.

Jenas told 10bet: “I think Sandro Tonali is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, in my opinion. He had his misdemeanour, came back, and I thought his attitude from that exact point onward has been brilliant.

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“He’s a dictator of a game; he sets the pace and sets the tone every time he plays. He did the same when he was at AC Milan.

“When I look at that Arsenal midfield, I was never fully convinced by Martin Zubimendi, if I’m honest with you. I think he’s a decent, solid player, but Tonali would definitely be a level up in that midfield alongside Declan Rice.

“Though I am a bit surprised that Arsenal’s focus isn’t more forward-thinking than that. I don’t think their midfield is terrible – you’ve got young Myles Lewis-Skelly who has the ability to step in there as well.

“So Tonali is a great player, and it would be a good move, but I don’t think it’s exactly what they desperately need. I still think they need a proper, out-and-out striker and a specialist on that left wing.”

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Jenas also talked up a potential move for Rashford, he added: “I don’t think he should just go back to United to sit on the bench, and I don’t think Michael Carrick should automatically just force him back into the team either.

“I just think there comes a point where you have to move on. Bringing Marcus Rashford back to the club – as good as he is – comes with complications.

“Now, Carrick played with Marcus, so he might feel he can get a better tune out of him.

“But at the same time, now that Marcus has experienced Barcelona, I think it’s probably a better move for him to leave England or find a fresh start.”

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