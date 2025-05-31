Barcelona ‘will activate’ transfer for Arsenal star if they fail to land Rashford from Man Utd

Barcelona could make an offer for an Arsenal star if they fail to land Marcus Rashford from Man Utd this summer, according to reports.

The Catalan giants are desperate to improve the left side of their attack ahead of next season with the hope they can provide competition and cover for Raphinha.

Barcelona have been linked with Man Utd forward Rashford – who spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa – and Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

And Barca sporting director Deco admitted earlier this month that Diaz and Rashford are two players that the La Liga side are looking at.

Speaking to RAC1, Deco said: “Talking about players who have contracts with other clubs is complicated out of respect. We like Luis [Diaz], we like [Marcus] Rashford, and we like other players. When we go to the market, there are names that we know and that could improve the team.

“Our big priority is to strengthen what we have at home, renewals of Pedri, Gavi, Araujo, Raphinha, Kounde… I understand that when people talk about signings, they always think about players coming from abroad, but for me, renewals are also signings. Lamine is the best signing in history.

“Then, if the team can be improved. From what we’ve seen this season, we need a player with a different profile to what we have to help the strikers. Fermín has played as a winger and has done well. The composition of the squad also depends on the market.”

A deal for Rashford or Diaz will be expensive for Barcelona to complete with the Catalan giants still sorting their finances out after years of struggles.

And now Spanish publication Sport claims that Barcelona’s ‘plan is to try a loan’ for Man Utd forward Rashford as the La Liga outfit ‘aren’t willing to shell out the roughly €40 million the Red Devils are asking for.’

It is understood that ‘if such a large investment were needed, the club would first invest in Luis Diaz or even someone else’ but Man Utd ‘are refusing to negotiate anything other than a transfer’.

The report adds that ‘if the financial situation continues to prevent the transfer of Luis Díaz or the possibility of reaching an agreement with United for the loan of Rashford, the club will activate other interesting names in its attempt to strengthen the left flank of the attack.’

It is claimed that those names are Arsenal star Martinelli and Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman as they are both ‘suitable’ profiles.

Speaking earlier this month, former Man Utd and Tottenham scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – insisted that Arsenal were ready to let Martinelli leave for the right price.

Brown told Football Insider: “Arsenal are prepared to let Martinelli go. His form has been very up and down, and they’re not 100 per cent satisfied with what he offers.

“Some Saudi clubs have been looking at him, and if they come in with a bid that Arsenal deem acceptable, I don’t think they’ll stand in his way.

“But it will come down to whether they can bring in a replacement for him. If they decide to let him leave, they’ll already be working on signing somebody else in his position.

“And that player, whoever it may be because I hear they’ve got a number of targets out wide, will have to be an improvement on Martinelli.

“That’s something Arsenal and their scouts have been working on for a while now. Especially given their lack of depth in that position which means they need at least one new signing.

“Arteta wants to improve his team and that’s a position he has identified to strengthen this summer.”