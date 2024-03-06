Arsenal: Barcelona make ‘a call to Arteta’ as they line up Gunners boss to replace Xavi

Barcelona have made Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta one of their top targets to replace Xavi at the helm in the summer, according to reports in Spain.

The Catalan giants are on the lookout for a new manager after it was announced that club legend Xavi will step down at the end of the current season.

Mikel Arteta is the coach the Barcelona president ‘likes the most’

Barcelona are one of a number of clubs hoping to appoint a new top manager in the summer with Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, Thomas Tuchel, Roberto De Zerbi and others all linked to a number of the same jobs.

Xavi’s side are currently behind second-placed Girona in the La Liga table in third with arch-rivals Real Madrid top, while Barcelona’s Champions League hopes are in the balance after a 1-1 draw against Serie A champions Napoli in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

And now Barcelona are looking ahead to the future with Spanish publication Relevo claiming the Catalans have mad ‘a call to Arteta’ about their soon-to-be-vacant managerial position.

The report adds that Arsenal boss Arteta is ‘one of the coaches that both the Portuguese [sporting director Deco] and president Joan Laporta like the most’.

READ MORE: Three Arsenal players in Premier League XI of the season so far

Relevo continue by saying that Barcelona ‘does not lose sight of the current Arsenal coach’ with the Gunners challenging Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Arteta ‘fits the profile that the club is looking for’ but things are looking unlikely as if he wants to leave the Spaniard ‘would have to sit down and negotiate with Arsenal and reach an agreement to terminate his contract.’

The report throws out Hansi Flick, Tuchel and De Zerbi as the other possible managers to consider when discussing the Barcelona job.

Barcelona links have made Mikel Arteta upset in the past

Arteta was not happy last time there were reports linking him with a move to Barcelona with the Arsenal boss insisting the rumours made him “really upset”.

“What you read yesterday … it’s totally untrue. I’m really upset about it,” Arteta told reporters in January.

“I could not believe (it). I don’t know where it’s coming from. It’s got no source, it’s got nothing. And I think we have to be very cautious when you talk about personal things.

“There is a lot to do (at Arsenal) and we all share that ambition. We want more, we aren’t satisfied and the club wants another push to go to another level. We have everyone on board to achieve it.”