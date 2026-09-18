Arsenal, Barcelona given fresh hope over stunning Julian Alvarez swoop as major twist brewing

Arsenal and Barcelona could be handed fresh hope in their efforts to sign Julian Alvarez in the new year, following a report from Spain that claims the Atletico Madrid star is considering changing agents.

The two European heavweights were the main protagonists in the chase for the 26-year-old over the summer, with the former bidding €100m / £86m and the latter making it clear to Atleti they would have been prepared to pay £128m to secure his signature.

Alvarez was desperate to quit the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, although he made it very clear from the outset that his heart was set on a move to Barcelona, while Atletico were only willing to offload him to Arsenal.

The end result, however, saw Atletico refuse to buckle to Alvarez’s exit wish, with the striker staying put and yet to start a LaLiga game this season – although he has missed the last two with a muscular injury.

READ: Romano drops big Rodrygo to Arsenal update with Real Madrid star to return ahead of schedule

However, The Athletic’s Barcelona expert, Pol Ballus, has since revealed that wouldn’t be at all surprised to see Barcelona make another attempt to sign Alvarez in January, while our friends over at TEAMtalk previously revealed just how far Arsenal were willing to go to land Alvarez.

And now a report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo states that Alvarez is seriously considering changing agents after the chaotic summer surrounding his future.

Atletico made it very clear they were not happy with how the whole summer saga played out, blaming the player’s representatives, and Mundo now claims that Alvarez could part ways with his agent as a result.

Alvarez considering fresh exit plan

The report claims that Alvarez may be sending a strong hint that by ending his association with agent Fernando Hidalgo, he is actively searching for a representative who ‘might be better-placed to get him the move he wants’, with former Argentina playmaker Javier Pastore tipped to be that man.

There’s also another school of thought, however, that if Atletico were also unhappy with Hidalgo, then perhaps Alvarez is acting on their advice and prepared to be represented by someone who won’t rock the boat as much.

However, given Alvarez’s clear desire to leave Atletico over the summer, the explosive frontman still pushing for an exit in the new year by changing agents does look a far more feasible option.

Judging by Arsenal’s start to the new season – four wins from four in their Premier League title defence – it could be argued that signing a new No.9 is not even a priority in the new year.

However, it’s reported that Arteta wants an elite striker through the door, although Alvarez is not the only player being targeted.

Arteta is also known to be a big admirer of Bournemouth star Eli Junior Kroupi.

At this stage, the Gunners may also have more chance of landing Kroupi than Alvarez, with the Cherries showing over the years that they are willing to sell their best players for the right price.

READ NEXT: How close are Arsenal and Manchester City to greatest start to a Premier League season?

The 20-year-old is also six years younger than Alavarez, so would represent more of a long-term investment than the Atletico star.

Either way, it could spell bad news for another Arsenal star, Viktor Gyokeres, with a decision reached on a January exit for the Sweden international.