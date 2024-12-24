Arsenal: Barcelona will ‘gift wrap’ transfer as the Gunners ‘confirm payment’ of £62m

Premier League side Arsenal are ready to spend big on Barcelona defender Jules Kounde in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners are having a decent season in the Premier League but haven’t been able to keep pace with leaders Liverpool, who are six points clear of Mikel Arteta’s men with a game in hand.

As well as making David Raya’s loan deal permanent in the summer transfer window, Arsenal bought in Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori, while Raheem Sterling and Neto arrived on loan deals from Chelsea and Bournemouth respectively.

Injuries and lack of form mean their summer signings haven’t all been up to standard and now Arteta is looking to add more in the January market to see if they can push towards the title.

And now reports in Spain claim that Arsenal ‘confirm the payment of €75m (£62m)’ for Kounde and Barcelona president Joan Laporta ‘will gift wrap’ the signing as the France international waves ‘goodbye’ to the Camp Nou.

Kounde’s ‘performances have clearly dropped, and he has begun to generate doubts at the Camp Nou’ with ‘people’ advising Laporta and Barcelona sporting director Deco ‘to study the proposals that may come’.

Arsenal boss Arteta is ‘convinced that he could be a great reinforcement’ with Kounde ‘by no means untransferable, and could leave for a significant amount’.

Despite playing almost every minute under Hansi Flick, this does not mean his ‘continuity in the squad is guaranteed’ and Barcelona ‘will not hesitate and will allow him to leave immediately’ if they receive the €75m offer from Arsenal or other suitors.

Arsenal could look at attacking options with both Sterling and Bukayo Saka picking up injuries that has ruled them out for “many weeks”.

Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood reckons Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo would be the ideal replacement for Saka in the Arsenal side.

Speaking on the Kelly and Wrighty Show, Arsenal legend Wright said: “I think they have to do something about the right wing in terms of finding a replacement down the right wing.”

Sherwood added: “I’ve gone one for them straight away from the top of my head, Semenyo.”

Wright continued: “Wow, again he’s a fantastic player, he did brilliantly again for Bournemouth. I think this is the time for players to step up, Jesus scoring again is great to see. He looks re-energised.”

When asked how Arsenal will cope without Saka, Arteta replied: “I am putting some ideas together. I haven’t got there yet, but I have a few. Then I want to speak with them as well, to understand how we are going to generate that and take it in a positive way. Because we are going to be different.

“Gabby (Martinelli) has played there, Ethan (Nwaneri) has played there, Leo (Trossard) can play there in relation to how that unit moves. Kai (Havertz) can play there, asking him different things. So, We’ll see, try to speak to them as well and understand how they feel about it.”