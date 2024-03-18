Arsenal rule out Barcelona duo as Mikel Arteta identifies five forwards ‘he wants’ this summer

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has identified five forwards he wants to sign in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League after their 2-1 victory over Brentford just over a week ago with Liverpool and Manchester City holding each other to a 1-1 draw the following day.

Arsenal rule out moves for Barcelona duo

Arsenal are now ahead of second-placed Liverpool on goal difference with defending champions Man City a point adrfit of the duo heading into the final ten Premier League matches of the season.

There were claims from some pundits and former players earlier in the season that Arsenal would struggle to win the Premier League title with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as their two striker options.

However, the Gunners have found some amazing goalscoring form since the turn of the year with Arteta’s side bagging 33 goals in their eight Premier League matches in 2024, winning all of them.

It is understood that Arsenal have identified a new forward as one of their priorities in the summer as Arteta and Gunners transfer chief Edu look to keep building.

READ MORE: Liverpool rival Man Utd, Arsenal in race for £50m-rated forward, Reds also eyeing Ajax defender

And now Spanish publication Nacional claims that Arsenal have ‘ruled out’ summer transfer moves for Barcelona duo Raphinha or Ferran Torres.

But the report adds that Arteta has identified ‘five forwards he wants’ this summer with the Gunners ‘contemplating’ a move for Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is another name on the list, while Arsenal ‘do not lose sight’ of Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres, who scored another three goals on Sunday to take his tally for the season to 22 goals and ten assists in 24 league matches.

Arsenal are also ‘carefully monitoring the situation’ of Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is also on Arteta’s ‘shopping list’.

Reiss Nelson to Brighton?

Reiss Nelson is yet to start a Premier League match this season, although he has come off the bench on 14 occasions, and now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano hints at a potential summer move to Brighton.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Having struggled for playing time at Arsenal this season, Reiss Nelson is again being linked with a possible move away. Brighton appreciate the player, they already wanted him last summer when he decided to sign new deal at Arsenal after talks.

“But in order to decide about top targets, it will be crucial to understand Roberto De Zerbi’s future, so let’s see if he ends up leaving for another job, and, if so, who will replace him.”