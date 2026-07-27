Barcelona ‘suspect’ Julian Alvarez is ‘using’ them to get ‘increased salary offer’ at Arsenal

Barcelona are starting to feel used by Julian Alvarez as he continues to be linked with a move to Arsenal, according to reports.

Arsenal target Alvarez has made his feelings clear in recent weeks with the Argentinian looking to leave Atletico Madrid this summer.

Barcelona has emerged as the former Manchester City striker’s preferred destination as he looks to challenge for major honours next term.

However, Atletico Madrid are determined that they won’t sell to Barcelona this summer for any money but they are more open to sanctioning a sale to Arsenal.

Fabrizio Romano recently described the situation as “very tense” between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, while he insisted that Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the situation.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Arsenal keep a close eye to the situation of Julian Alvarez and Barcelona.

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“It’s very tense between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, as you can see as I am telling you and I have been telling you for weeks.

“Obviously, if Julian Alvarez can’t go to Barcelona because Athletic don’t want to sell the player to Barcelona.

“Now, Atletico are saying they don’t want to sell the player in general, but in case there is a broken relationship between Julian and Atleti and at some point they decide to sell the player in August, Arsenal could still be interested to the situation and could still keep a close eye to Julian Alvarez.

“So, we have to be very attentive to Arsenal now because losing Morgan Rogers is a big blow for Arsenal, is the reality.

“He’s the player they want.

“He was the number one target, and so they were pushing and pushing to get a deal done.”

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And now reports in Spain are claiming that Hansi Flick ‘is beginning to suspect that Julian Alvarez is using’ Barcelona and sporting director Deco for his own gain.

The report adds:

‘The striker has several options open to him. He could stay at Atlético Madrid with a significant contract extension or listen to offers from other major European clubs, with Arsenal particularly interested. In either case, keeping Barcelona in the running increases his negotiating power and allows his representatives to demand higher salaries, taking advantage of the fact that another giant is also interested in him. ‘The German coach continues to consider Julián one of the best possible strikers to complete his attack, but he wants certainty. Flick doesn’t want Barça to spend the entire summer saving money for a deal that may never have had a realistic chance of going through. That’s why he has asked Deco to let him know the Argentine’s true intentions as soon as possible. ‘The fear is that Barcelona’s interest will ultimately serve only as a negotiating tool. If Arsenal needs to increase their salary offer to convince Julián , or if Atlético Madrid wants to secure him with an even more lucrative contract extension, being able to mention Barça as an alternative gives the player a strong position during talks with either club.’

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has urged Arsenal to break the bank to sign Alvarez this summer with a lack of top strikers around at the moment.

Scholes said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “If Atletico Madrid want £100m, any big club needs to go and get him. Just go and get him.

“There’s not even a debate. I don’t think there’s loads of top-class centre-forwards knocking about. I don’t see him as an out-and-out centre-forward, he’s more of a drifter.

“Atletico Madrid won’t want to sell him to Real Madrid or Barcelona. If he’s £100m – [England midfielder] Elliot Anderson has just gone for £116m – and Alvarez is a match-winner. What a signing that would be.”

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