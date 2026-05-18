Arsenal are ready to sell both Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus in the summer transfer window, according to a Spanish report, which has revealed that Barcelona are keen on the two strikers.

Gyokeres and Jesus are two of three recognised centre-forwards in the current Arsenal squad, with Kai Havertz the other one.

While Jesus has had injury problems and is not a regular in the starting line-up under manager Mikel Arteta, Gyokeres is the number one striker for the north London club.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta personally backed a deal for Gyokeres over Benjamin Sesko in the summer of 2025.

Arsenal name Viktor Gyokeres price

However, it has been reported in the Spanish media that Arsenal are willing to sell the Sweden international striker at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has scored 21 goals and given three assists in 52 matches in all competitions for Arsenal in the 2025/26 campaign.

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According to a Spanish report, Barcelona want to sign Gyokeres from Arsenal in the summer of 2026.

Arsenal, who are aiming to win the Premier League and the Champions League this season, ‘could agree to negotiate his exit’ should Barcelona ‘pay’ them €67million (£58.1m) for the former Sporting CP star.

The report, which is hugely speculative and must be taken with a pinch of salt, has claimed that Ferran Torres’ potential exit from Barcelona could facilitate a move for Gyokeres to the Spanish champions.

If Aston Villa are able to sign Torres, then English striker Ollie Watkins could ‘end up at the Emirates Stadium, forcing the departure of Gyokeres’.

Barcelona target Gabriel Jesus

The same Spanish publication has also credited Barcelona, who have won back-to-back LaLiga titles under manager Hansi Flick, with interest in Arsenal striker Jesus.

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Barcelona manager Flick and sporting director Deco want to sign a striker to replace the outgoing Robert Lewandowski.

Arsenal are ready to sell Jesus to Barcelona for a fixed fee of €30million plus add-ons of €15m (total of £13m).

Former Arsenal star Ray Parlour believes that Jesus will end up leaving the north London outfit this summer.

Parlour told Metro on May 3: “I think Jesus might leave at the end of the season, he is at that age where he wants to be playing week in, week out.”

“We could lose him. We had four strikers when I played. That’s what I don’t understand.

“(Regardless of Jesus leaving), bring in another one anyway. That can give the other options a lift because they see the standard being set.

“For me, Alvarez would be a great addition to the squad. There will always be people coming and going in the summer because it’s a big squad and they can’t keep everyone happy. But Alvarez would be a fantastic option to have with his pace and what we saw at Man City.

“It was always going to be difficult for him playing with Erling Haaland there but when he did start and when he did play, he was always lively.

“He’s a young man too, so if he’s available it’s a yes for me. When know how Arteta likes to work with young players to make them better so I think it would be a great addition, definitely.”

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