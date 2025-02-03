Arsenal battle for Bournemouth star as ‘massive fight’ for £150m target sees Newcastle lead race

Arsenal reportedly ‘want’ Justin Kluivert but face competition from Newcastle for his signature, though defeat in a transfer battle could be a good thing…

Kluivert has 11 Premier League goals this season, making him the top scorer in Andoni Iraola’s side, and scored a hat-trick against Newcastle last month, which appears to have prompted interest from the Magpies.

The Sun claim Newcastle have been ‘actively tracking’ the attacking midfielder, ‘watching his last five games closely’ as they consider a move.

The report claims the interest is with the future of Alexander Isak in mind, with Newcastle facing a ‘massive fight to keep’ the Sweden international.

It’s claimed Isak – who has scored 17 goals already this season – is likely to stay at St James’ Park if they can secure Champions League football.

Arsenal are also ‘monitoring’ Kluivert, though would likely welcome his future move to Newcastle as it may mean they’ve secured the signing of Isak, thought to be one of their two top striker targets for the summer, along with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Barcelona also want Isak, whom Newcastle have reportedly slapped a £150m price tag on to ward off potential suitors.

Kluviert, who was manager Andoni Iraola’s first transfer when he moved from Roma for £9.5million in 2023, said recently that getting into the Netherlands squad for the internationals in March is a big focus for him.

The forward told Buzz Bournemouth: “That’s big for me. To play for your country is the biggest honour as an athlete and that is my goal, to really get in the squad.

“I think we have shown this season what we are as a club and as a team. Especially in the Newcastle game.

“I feel like I really took my chances for sure, but I would love for the guys who are not fit to get back into the squad because we will really need them.”

Justin would be following in the footsteps of his dad, Patrick, who scored 13 goals in one season with the Toon, if he made the switch to Newcastle.

In a recent interview, Patrick admitted that the Bournemouth star could go on to be the best Kluivert ever.

Kluviert Snr said: “He is the most dedicated. For a father, and also my father, it is so beautiful to see. I didn’t push them, either.

“They fell into it. It’s not easy, because they have “Kluivert” on the back. It gives an extra dimension, an expectation.”