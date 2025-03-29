Arsenal, Liverpool to do battle for 6ft6in Italian striker with ‘auction’ expected

Arsenal and Liverpool are among the clubs interested in monstrous Italian striker Lorenzo Lucca, for who there’s expected to be a ‘real auction’ in the summer.

Both of the top two sides in the Premier League are keen on adding new forward talent to their squads. The Gunners have not been particularly potent in the league since Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka were injured, and even before then it was suggested they could do with more talent up top.

Liverpool could, meanwhile, lose some of their attack, with Mohamed Salah out of contract in the summer, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez both the subject of interest, and Bayern Munich reportedly lodging an offer for Cody Gakpo.

Both clubs are looking at the same man to improve their attacks, with Italian outlet Messaggero Veneto reporting Liverpool, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest all want Udinese man Lucca.

The 24-year-old has also reportedly been ‘sounded out’ by Atletico Madrid, and it’s believed a few more goals could ‘trigger a real auction’.

Indeed, it’s believed the total amount for the transfer should not be less than €35million (£29.3m). Lucca is already having the best season of his career in terms of goals in a top league. He has 10 Serie A goals and two assists.

That follows on from eight goals and four assists last season. The only time he’s scored more goals in his career than this term in senior football was when he was playing for Palermo in Serie C in 2020/21.

Lucca’s physical attributes also make him an attractive option for clubs. The striker is 6ft 6in, so adds a different element to a side than the likes of Jota at Liverpool or Jesus at Arsenal.

His career is clearly on the rise, with the 24-year-old playing his second and third games for Italy in the recent international break, after making his debut in October.

If he does add a few more goals this season, Lucca could show prospective sides that he’s worthy of a move, and could also be given more opportunities on the international stage.

