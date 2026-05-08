Bayern Munich reach decision on signing Kai Havertz from Arsenal

Bayern Munich have no interest in signing Kai Havertz from Arsenal in the summer transfer window, according to a German journalist.

Havertz has been on the books of Arsenal since 2023, when he joined from Chelsea and is under contract at the north London club until the summer of 2028.

The Germany international has established himself as an important player for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta over the years.

The 26-year-old forward has scored 34 goals and given 17 assists in 107 matches in all competitions for the Gunners so far in his career.

However, Havertz has failed to make a huge impact for Arsenal this season, with knee and muscle injuries affecting him.

Havertz has made 20 appearances for Arsenal in the 2025/26 campaign, scoring five goals and providing four assists in the process.

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There has been speculation on the future of Havertz, with Arsenal actively pursuing a deal for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.

Earlier this month, BBC Sport’s Arsenal reporter, Alex Howell, reported about Havertz: “Before this season, there had been discussions internally about extending that deal or seeing what interest there might have been in the forward this summer if he had produced the kind of season that was expected of him.

“But that process has been put on hold with Gyokeres’ performances raising questions and Havertz’s recent injury record lowering the possibility of a club paying his true value.”

That came after journalist James Benge reported that Bayern Munich want to sign Havertz, with Nicolas Jackson set to return to Chelsea after his loan spell at the Bundesliga champions.

Benge said on the Inside Arsenal podcast. “Yeah, my understanding on Havertz and Bayern is that there is interest there.

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“Nothing more than that that I’ve heard at the moment, but that is one to monitor in the summer.

“Because of course, Nicolas Jackson is going, so he might figure as a depth piece at Bayern, like someone that can cover a bit for Musiala and a bit for Kane.”

Bayern Munich NOT interested in Arsenal star Kai Havertz

Bild journalist Christian Falk, though, has poured cold water on that, claiming that Bayern have no interest in a 2026 summer deal for Havertz and will not try to sign him.

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider; “It is NOT TRUE: Bayern have added Kai Havertz to their shortlist ahead of the summer.

“I heard the rumours a few weeks ago and checked up on it.

“There were no talks, no negotiations.

“Havertz is already thinking about next season with Arsenal.

“I think he would like to play for Bayern Munich in the future, but at the moment, his name wasn’t discussed by the supervisory board.

“He’s not, at present, on Bayern’s summer shortlist.”

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