Bayern Munich want Arsenal man as ‘star signing’ in the summer with Kompany’s side ‘fully confident’

Bundesliga side Bayern Munich want to sign Arsenal forward Kai Havertz in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Havertz scored the only goal of the game in the seventh minute of second-half injury time as Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final on Tuesday night to win 4-2 on aggregate.

The Germany international sustained a knee injury in the first week of the season and had to undergo “a successful minor surgical procedure” at the end of August.

It was hoped that Havertz would be out for weeks rather than months but the Arsenal forward only recently returned at the beginning of January.

After easing him back into the fold, Mikel Arteta gave him a start in the Gunners’ 4-0 win over Leeds United at the weekend before he came off the bench on Tuesday to score the winner against Chelsea.

And now Spanish website Fichajes have claimed that Bayern Munich ‘want to poach’ the Germany international in the summer and Havertz has become Vincent Kompany’s ‘top target to bolster their attack in the summer’.

READ: Chelsea labelled ‘pathetic’ three times over after Arsenal bore to final

Havertz is seen as a ‘key’ part of their summer recruitment as he would ‘allow for unprecedented tactical flexibility’ in Kompany’s current system.

Bayern Munich ‘will spare no financial resources to ensure that homegrown talent once again forms the foundation of success in Bavaria’ as they look to make him their ‘star signing’.

The Bundesliga outfit are ‘fully confident’ they can land the Arsenal star in the summer and the ‘mutual interest between the club and the player appears to be the driving force behind the negotiations during the coming months of planning.’

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber was delighted for Havertz to score the winning goal to take them to the final of the League Cup at Wembley.

READ: Arsenal dream of the quadruple as Arteta proves boring is best against Chelsea

Timber said: “The atmosphere at the end just makes me smile. On to Wembley! First of all, I didn’t know if he (Kai Havertz) was going to pass. He went around the keeper and he did amazing.

“For Kai being out for so long and coming back and the love he gets from the fans says a lot. You could feel it coming, he goes around the goalkeeper, and you know everyone is going to go crazy.

“Chelsea are a great team. They have some amazing players. Bringing Palmer and Estevao on, they also have amazing players coming off the bench. When you win over two legs twice, I think you have done an amazing job, so credit to the team.

“The desire is there – we are very hungry. We are in an amazing position.”

READ NEXT: Martinelli, Mac Allister, Garnacho: Worst player at every Premier League club in 2025/26