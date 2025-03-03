According to reports, Arsenal are ‘already negotiating a surprise signing’ as they are primed to ‘beat’ FC Barcelona to secure a summer transfer.

The Gunners need to be busy during this summer’s transfer window as they are enduring a difficult season under head coach Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal – fourth in our Premier League net spend table – have been seriously impacted by injuries this season, and their main problem is in attack as they have struggled to create chances, sitting fifth in our 2024/25 open-play goals table.

They have been particularly ineffective in recent months. Bukayo Saka has been out for a few months with a hamstring injury, while Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus were ruled out for the remainder of this season with their own injuries.

Jesus and Havertz’s issues have exposed Arsenal’s failings in the transfer market. They have struggled without a natural striker in recent matches, and their summer priority is expected to be the signing of a new striker (or two).

Despite this, a report in Spain claims Arsenal have picked Germany international Joshua Kimmich as a ‘surprise priority signing’.

The versatile 30-year-old is the third most valuable footballer who could become a free agent in the summer as he’s entered the final few months of his current contract.

Kimmich still has plenty to offer and he’s attracting interest from clubs around Europe, with Arsenal among the clubs considering a move.

A report in Spain claims Arteta has ‘beaten’ Barcelona boss Hansi Flick ‘to the punch’ and ‘wants to close the Kimmich signing soon’.

Arteta is said to be ‘determined’ to beat Barcelona and others in the race to sign Kimmich and Arsenal have ‘already begun talks’ with his entourage.

Kimmich is described as a ‘priority target’ for the Gunners, who have four factors in their favour over Barcelona.