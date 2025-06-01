Liam Delap is set to leave Portman Road this summer after just one season.

Arsenal have been urged to beat Chelsea in the race to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town as he is available for “chump change”.

Delap was a major breakout star in the Premier League during the 2024/25 campaign as he scored 12 goals for relegated Ipswich Town.

The Englishman is one of few Ipswich stars who have cemented themselves in the Premier League amid their miserable season and he’s attracted interest from several sides in recent months.

Manchester United made him their top target, but they have been usurped by Chelsea, who are said to have edged out rivals for three reasons.

Delap is available for an affordable fee as there is a £30m relegation release clause in his contract and journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that he is ‘undergoing his medical’ on Sunday to complete his move to Stamford Bridge.

Despite this, former Premier League star Lee Hendrie has explained why he thinks Arsenal should sign Delap.

“I think with the way Chelsea work and the way that the club has gone for quite some time, there’s no doubt that they are on the up and that they have had a platform where they’ve brought a lot of players in and obviously they’ve shipped a lot out as well,” Hendrie told Football League World.

“But I think if Liam Delap goes there, I’m pretty sure that all the clubs will be sniffing around him, I personally think he should go to Arsenal because they’re desperate for a centre-forward.

“He’s young, they’ll probably get him for decent money, he’s got a release clause in his contract, so for me, I’d be swaying towards Arsenal.

“Listen, Chelsea are a fantastic football club and they’re probably in need of an out-and-out striker, I don’t feel they’ve had one for quite some time. He might be just the difference.

“But my only concern there is if he is going to the game time he has done this season, and that’s why people are talking about him.”

Retired striker Adebayo Akinfenwa does not understand why Arsenal “didn’t snap up” Delap, who is available for “chump change” this summer.

“I don’t understand how Arsenal didn’t snap him up,” Akinfenwa told talkSPORT.

“I don’t understand how, when you need a striker and you’re looking at the transfer market, £30m is chump change in today’s market.

“So when you’ve got somebody who, you’re talking about potential, they’re talking about being a Harry Kane replacement for England, about a proper No.9, I don’t understand how Arsenal didn’t buy.

“As soon as Ipswich got relegated, they should have been in there. I think it’s a no-brainer.

“I think he’s going to do well. I really do. I remember speaking to him when he was on loan at Stoke from Man City, and even back then, his whole demeanour, his aura, he was self-assured, confident, good stature.

“He’s got that old-school element where you know you’re in for a game when you’re up against Delap. So I think he’s going to do well.

“I think he’s got that Diego Costa sort of vibe about him, in regards to you’re going to know he’s there. So I think it’s very, very good business. I think £30m for Delap is very good business.”