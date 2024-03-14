Martín Zubimendi has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

According to reports, Arsenal are stepping up their efforts ‘to beat’ Liverpool in the race to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The 25-year-old has emerged as one of the leading midfielders in La Liga and he is being linked with several clubs around Europe ahead of this summer.

Zubimendi to Arsenal?

Zubimendi is likely to leave Real Sociedad in the summer and he is understood to be on Liverpool’s radar amid claims Xabi Alonso wants him to be his first signing.

Arsenal are also expected to be in the race to sign the Spain international, who has a £51m release clause in his contract.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has regularly praised Zubimendi in recent months. Earlier this year, he claimed the reported Arsenal target is “the perfect midfielder”.

“We’ve had a lot of stories about Arsenal and different midfielders in recent times, with big names like Douglas Luiz, Amadou Onana and Martin Zubimendi linked with the Gunners,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“It looks difficult for a deal to happen this January, but we’ll see if the situation is different in the summer. So, which of those players would be the best fit for Mikel Arteta’s side? My personal feeling is that Zubimendi would be fantastic, even if Onana and Douglas have the advantage of both already knowing the Premier League.

“Zubimendi is a fantastic player, he can help with his vision, quality and intelligence on the ball – he’s the perfect midfielder.

“Still, it’s important to say that he’s very happy at Real Sociedad, only focused on his club and he already rejected chances to leave in recent years as he always wanted to stay there.”

READ MORE: The Richard Keys Ranking of Premier League managers



Double wages

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are planning to ‘double Zubimendi’s wages to beat Liverpool’ to the signing. The report explains.

‘We are told that the Gunners plan to offer the Real Sociedad midfielder a five-year contract and a salary of £115,000 (€135,000) per week, which will double the money he earns at his current club. ‘However, the north London club aren’t the only side keen on the 25-year-old. FootballTransfers exclusively revealed in February that Liverpool are also keeping tabs on the Basque midfielder. ‘Indeed, Arsenal are expecting a number of clubs wanting to sign Zubimendi in the summer, which includes Bayern, Liverpool and Barcelona. Arsenal want to get an answer from Zubimendi’s camp before they move on to other possible targets.’

READ MORE: Declan Rice is the best big-money Premier League signing in five long years



Regarding Arsenal-linked Douglas Luiz, 90min are of the understanding that Aston Villa ‘do not believe they need to part ways with the midfielder this summer to balance the books’.

The report reveals four potential Arsenal striker targets while claiming they are ‘exploring’ deals for an alternative to Luiz.