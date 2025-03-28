Arsenal are leading ‘half of Europe’ in their attempts to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia in the summer, according to reports.

The Gunners are having a decent season in the Premier League but look extremely likely to end the season as runners-up for the third campaign in a row.

Arsenal were meant to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title once again this season before Pep Guardiola’s side dropped off a cliff.

But Arne Slot’s Liverpool side have taken up City’s mantle with the Reds currently 12 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal and it would now take a minor miracle for the Gunners to win the Premier League this term.

Arsenal will finally look to improve their striker options in the summer, according to widespread reports, but they will also focus their attention on other areas of their squad.

Mikel Arteta will once again look to sign a new goalkeeper after Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto only joined Arsenal on loan until the end of the season.

The Gunners’ plan is to then invest in a top stopper to provide competition for David Raya with Spanish newspaper AS (via Sport Witness) claiming that Espanyol goalkeeper Garcia is the man they want.

Arsenal showed interest last summer in the Spaniard but settled for a loan deal for Neto instead and now they have been ramping up their interest in Garcia before the summer transfer window opens.

The Gunners made a ‘firm offer’ last summer with the Premier League club bidding €12m plus add-ons that would have taken the deal to around €20m.

Garcia has shown good form again with the 23-year-old conceding 39 goals in 27 appearances for the Spanish side this season and he’s once again attracting interest.

Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayer Leverkusen have all been credited with interest as ‘half of Europe’ chase the Spaniard.

But AS insists ‘especially Arsenal’ are interested in Garcia and the Gunners are ‘ahead’ in the race to sign the goalkeeper, who has a €25m release clause that will rise to €30m in the final 15 days of the transfer window.

On transfer links, Garcia told Pizarritas on Friday: “Everyone likes to be spoken well of, to be talked about in the national team, but I take it as a prize, not as an obligation.

“I continue on my way, working and with the objective of achieving permanence with Espanyol. After that, whatever good things come my way, I welcome them.”