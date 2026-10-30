Arsenal have been told they “become Everton” when they are missing a key man as “everything about him is world class” and he’s not rated high enough.

The Premier League champions were knocked out of the League Cup by League Two Fleetwood this week. Mikel Arteta’s men went a goal down, and though they equalised through Viktor Gyokeres, they were then beaten 5-3 on penalties.

talkSPORT presenter Adrian Durham has hit out at Arsenal in response, feeling that without Declan Rice, they’re a far worse side.

He said: “I had a look at the Arsenal make-up and there’s one man that I thought was key to everything and it’s just enhanced his reputation even more by being there.

“And that is Declan Rice.

“My hot take this week is that fundamentally, without Declan Rice, Arsenal become Everton. That’s what happens.

“There’s some good players at Arsenal and there’s some good players at Everton. It’s not necessarily the biggest insult in the world

“Everton are trying to get to the European places; they’re not a relegation team anymore but without Declan Rice, Arsenal are basically Everton.

“You see, Declan Rice is underrated. If you look at his numbers they are absolutely phenomenal. His assist rate in the Premier League this season is incredible.

“If you look at his assists since he got to Arsenal they are amazing. His goal involvements, 50 plus inside three and a bit seasons.

“For a central midfielder who’s not always in advanced positions the ground he covers, the knowledge of the game, the running of the game.

“Everything about him is world class and we’ve been underrating him for a long time.

“So in a week where we’ve had a Ballon d’Or winner in Harry Kane and in a week where Jude Bellingham produced an amazing bit of skill to get a winner for Real Madrid, we’ve got some great English players.

“Declan Rice is right up there with them and I think without him, Arsenal lack something seriously needed in their team and in their midfield.”

Arsenal did not play well

Durham also feels that Arsenal did not play well enough against a far worse side.

He said: “On the balance of play, 59 touches in the opposition box. Not that many shots on target (7), a couple of great saves from the [Fleetwood] keeper.

“You could look at [Kai] Havertz and [Viktor] Gyokeres who both started. Gyokeres got a goal but it was really scrappy. He didn’t know too much about it.

“Neither of them performed particularly well but I was thinking, how can this happen? This miracle.

“It’s the preserve of English football cup competitions that the champions, who took PSG all the way to penalties, go to a side in the bottom half of League Two that aren’t very good.”

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