Arsenal now ‘believe’ they could sign Alvarez as Romano provides latest update

Arsenal now ‘believe’ they can sign Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid this summer as they launch a fresh approach for the striker, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta has been looking for quality over quantity this summer in the transfer market with Bruno Guimaraes, Christos Tzolis and Ezri Konsa their standout signings so far.

The Gunners are looking to bring in a left-sided or versatile attacking player before the end of the transfer window, which closes on Tuesday.

Arsenal have had Alvarez as their dream target in attack all summer but any deal has been complicated by the fact that the Argentina international wants to sign for Barcelona over any other club.

However, Atletico Madrid have made it crystal clear that he won’t be moving to Barcelona any time soon and that leaves Alvarez with Arsenal as his only option.

There have been reports that Atletico have given Alvarez an ultimatum by insisting he either apologises and stays at the Spanish side or he moves to Arsenal.

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And now Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari has revealed that Arsenal are set to make another approach for Alvarez with the Gunners now believing they can get a deal done.

Longari posted on X: ‘Expected in the next few hours a new direct contact between Arsenal and Julian Alvarez’s entourage to try to convince the striker, who is separated at home with Atlético Madrid. Up to this point, Alvarez has always refused the return to the UK for personal reasons, but now Arsenal believes in it.’

Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal are still waiting for Alvarez’s final decision as they hope the Argentinian will open the door to a move.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “My understanding is that Arsenal, as of now, Sunday night, still waiting to see what happens around Julian Alvarez.

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“Still trying to understand if there is room for conversation with the player. As of Sunday night, Julian yet to open door to Arsenal, so there is still no movement. But Arsenal are still there, waiting to see what’s going to happen there. So Arsenal are closely monitoring the situation of Julian Alvarez but this depends only on the player.”

Gabriel Jesus is set to move on before the transfer deadline after Arsenal agreed a deal with Barcelona for the Brazil international.

Another Italian journalist, Nicolo Schira, added on X: ‘Expected today medicals and signing for #GabrielJesus with #Barça. Contract until 2028 + option for 2029. #FCB pay €15M (bonuses included) to #Arsenal. #transfers #AFC.’

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