Arsenal man ‘chose the dark arts’ as Sky Sports ‘refuse’ to say sorry

Ben White is quite the master of dark arts; the Arsenal man shouted within the vicinity of a man he knows. And Sky Sports are covering up…

Pie in the Sky

If you watched the Sky Sports coverage of Arsenal’s win over Tottenham on Sunday, you might have spent roughly one-eighth of a second giggling that some poor sod had accidentally typed ‘Gabriel Jesus’ on the Man of the Match graphic rather than actual match-winner Gabriel Magalhães. It might have been particularly amusing if you were nine.

Or, it seems, if you work for The Sun. And the Venn diagram of things that amuse both those demographics is absolutely rammed with boobs and willies and stuff. And also, with really quite tiny errors by leading broadcasters.

Which is how we get here:

Sky Sports refuse to acknowledge error after awarding Man of the Match to wrong player at North London derby

They didn’t ‘award’ the Man of the Match to the wrong player; this was no La La Land from 2017. They just put up the wrong graphic and used a very, very similar name.

‘The broadcaster spoke to Gabriel after the match but refused to acknowledge their earlier blunder.’

How dare they not give the award to Gabriel and then painstakingly explain to him that they mistakenly put the wrong name on a graphic 15 minutes before? This is the biggest cover-up since Watergate.

FACE the facts

But if you want real controversy – and MailOnline want real controversy – you have to pretend that Ben White ‘celebrated in James Maddison’s FACE after Arsenal’s winner at Spurs’ and you also have to pretend that it’s got something to do with England.

New footage shows Ben White celebrating in James Maddison’s FACE after Arsenal’s winner at Spurs, in flashpoint between old England team-mates who were in the squad White quit after a row

Watch the video…

…and it’s pretty clear that he celebrates in the vicinity of Maddison because he happens to be stood next to him when the ball goes in.

It can only be even vaguely described as in his FACE because his FACE is the closest part of his body to White’s mouth, as determined by basic physiology.

He doesn’t step towards Maddison (indeed, he steps away) and doesn’t even appear to be looking at him, but at the Arsenal fans behind that goal.

Ben White chose the dark arts in Sunday’s north London derby as he celebrated Arsenal’s winner in the face of devastated former England team-mate James Maddison.

It’s unadulterated bollocks. He ‘chose the dark arts’ by backing away and celebrating? Neal Maupay would never.

Maddison was part of the England squad at the 2022 Qatar World Cup that White walked out on for ‘personal reasons’ – with The Telegraph subsequently reporting he had had a spat with Gareth Southgate’s assistant Steve Holland in front of team-mates.

Yes, and hasn’t White got his revenge now? By celebrating about a yard but then quickly about two yards from the FACE of a fringe member of that England squad.

Bruno mars

Obviously the big clicks come when Liverpool and Manchester United collide. Or even when they don’t but you can absolutely pretend that they do.

Bruno Fernandes weighs in on Arne Slot’s first Liverpool defeat with three-word message

And how did he ‘weigh in on Arne Slot’s first Liverpool defeat’? Presumably that ‘three-word message’ was ‘f*** you, Slottie’ or ‘Liverpool, laugh, love’ or a simple ‘honeymoon over, Arne’.

Or was it ‘that assist man’ because the ‘three-word message’ was actually to his former Manchester United teammate Anthony Elanga and made no mention of Slot or Liverpool?

It’s definitely that. And the Mirror continue their descent into indecency.

The youth of today

Talking of which, one of the Mirror‘s ‘Sports Writer U-35s’ (now that’s a revealing job title you really should leave off the page), the Mirror are getting ever more desperate with this absolute nonsense:

Roy Keane’s Liverpool prediction comes true as Jamie Carragher is left red-faced

So did Roy Keane predict a 1-0 win for Nottingham Forest at Anfield? That would be a phenomenal shout if true. So phenomenal in fact that we are surprised we have not seen this elsewhere.

Jamie Carragher has been left red-faced after Liverpool suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest – and Roy Keane’s pre-match prediction turned out to be true.

It ‘turned out to be true’. There it is. Let’s see this pre-match prediction…

“3-1, I think Gibbs-White will score.”

So Keane predicted that Liverpool would win 3-1 whereas Carragher predicted 2-0 and it’s the ex-Liverpool man ‘left red-faced’ while Keane can gloat that he got one half of the score-line correct despite the overall result being entirely wrong.

Keane’s playful prediction of Liverpool leaking goals turned out to be true as Hudson-Odoi netted a late strike in the second half, handing the Reds a 1-0 defeat and dropping them to fourth place in the Premier League table.

Is losing 1-0 ‘leaking goals’? Is it balls. But presumably somebody has decided that the U-35s have no truck with the truth.