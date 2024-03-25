Arsenal: Ben White slammed for ‘playing cards on the beach’ while England lost to Brazil

Former Sky Sports News presenter Jeff Stelling has taken aim at Arsenal defender Ben White for playing cards on the beach while England lost to Brazil at Wembley.

White has been a standout performer for the Gunners this season, who are top of the Premier League, as was set to be included in Gareth Southgate’s 25-man England squad for their international friendlies with Brazil and Belgium.

Gareth Southgate: For me, England was the pinnacle

However, Southgate revealed that Arsenal sporting director Edu had informed John McDermott, technical director at the Football Association, last week that White does not want to be currently considered for England squads, having not been called up since he was sent home early from the 2022 World Cup.

Reports emerged of an alleged bust-up with England coach Steve Holland but Southgate denied any such fall-out during his press conference on Thursday.

Reflecting White’s decision to snub an England call-up, Southgate said: “John McDermott had a call from Edu last week to say that Ben didn’t want to be considered for England squads at this time. For me, that’s a great shame.

“For me, England was the pinnacle. Did I enjoy every moment with England? No. Were there moments where you thought ‘here we go, into the lions’ den’ if you like, literally? Yes, but I always wanted to challenge myself and test myself.

“And the things I regret in my life are the things that I’ve not had a go at, not the things that I’ve failed at. For me, it was always the ultimate, but, I wasn’t at a club going for the league title, or in the last couple of rounds of the Champions League. I can’t speculate what’s behind it.

“We have to respect that. There’s clearly a reason, but I don’t know the full reason.

“As I’ve said, in these situations I’ve tried to protect players. Clearly that is impossible at this point because the timing of asking to come off the long-list, and the fact that I don’t have huge credibility if I didn’t pick him on form!

“I don’t think it would be right not to state the situation we’re in. We’ve explained to Arsenal we were going to do that and if you make a decision like that, you do have to stand by it.

“But like I say, I want to keep the door open. I don’t want there to be a backlash. I understand that we’re in a situation where that could happen, but I believe he’s announced he’s signing a new contract, so there’s no question he’s got the love of the Arsenal fans.

“For me, the shame is that he’s a player I like. I can see his ability is obvious. I would have liked to have picked him, but it’s not an option that’s open to me.

“I completely respect it. The door for me is completely open. Look, we have to say that’s unlikely now for the Euros because of the situation this month. But moving forward, I would hope that he feels differently about it.”

Stelling: Ben was enjoying a game of UNO

England lost to Brazil 1-0 at Wembley on Saturday in their first of two friendlies during the international break and former Sky Sports News presenter Stelling was annoyed at White for “playing cards on the beach” as the Three Lions lost.

“Arsenal defender Ben White has jetted off to Dubai,” Stelling said on talkSPORT, reacting to White’s wife posting an image on Instagram of the couple on sunbeds. “He decided he didn’t want to play for England in the games against Brazil and Belgium.

“He has been enjoying his time there by the looks of it, whilst his England teammates suffered a 1-0 defeat to Brazil, Ben was enjoying a game of UNO and soaking up the sun on a beach in Dubai.

“I have a bit of sympathy for people who play cards, but not Ben. What are you doing?

“What are you doing posting the fact that you are in Dubai playing cards? You decided not to play for England, that’s fine. Your prerogative, just let the boys get on with it.”

