Arsenal hero Dennus Bergkamp insists his former side are very much “in contention” to win the Premier League this season, but has a “funny feeling” about one of their rivals in the title race.

The Gunners head to Anfield on Saturday with a one point lead over Liverpool at the top of the division, but will have to break the mould to increase their lead over the Reds, having not won at their home since 2012.

Jurgen Klopp’s side quickly got over the frustration of their 0-0 draw with Manchester United at Anfield last weekend by spanking West Ham on Wednesday night, and will hope to maintain that goalscoring form to leapfrog their title rivals and lead the English top flight at Christmas.

And Bergkamp believes it’s the Reds that have the squad most capable of pushing Arsenal all the way, considering them to be a greater threat than reigning champions Manchester City.

“I think Liverpool. I’ve got a funny feeling I saw that game against United and they showed the bench and they showed the two players who were coming on and I was like ‘oh wait, they’ve got him and him and him’,” Bergkamp told the Seaman says podcast.

“They were all injured and if they come back at the right time they might be the biggest contenders to win.

“It’s about managing the team through this period and then get the advantage of it later on.”

On the progress Arsenal have made recently under Mikel Arteta, Bergkamp added: “I think everything is there for them to do well. They’re getting back to playing good football again, being dominant and everything.

“You need a little bit of help from the other teams, that’s working out well at the moment and I learned this from the English players when I played, that once you go past this period then it all starts.

“Then you have an eye on the the trophies you’ve got the European games that get more tense.

“You have to dig into your squad. They’re in contention now, more than that, and they might win it.”

