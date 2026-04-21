Arsenal hoping to be ‘lucky’ as Berta targets ‘special’ Man City star

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, who has been linked with Arsenal

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Manchester City star Bernardo Silva just days after he helped Pep Guardiola’s side beat the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City beat Arsenal 2-1 at home in the Premier League on Sunday to close the gap on the Gunners to just three points.

While Arsenal remain at the top of the table, Man City have a game in hand, and that gives them a huge edge.

Bernardo Silva was one of Man City’s best players against Arsenal, with the Portugal international midfielder providing an all-round display for the home team.

Silva has already announced that he will leave Man City at the end of the season, and the 31-year-old will hope to depart the Etihad Stadium by winning the treble.

After the win against Arsenal, Man City manager Guardiola said about Silva: “Gratitude. If I talk a lot I will cry.

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“[I’d like to say] thank you so much on behalf of this club for what you have done. He proves that football starts here [the mind] to the feet.

“That guy is not the fastest, but he knows exactly in every single moment what is required.

“Always he is committed and never injured. Last season defined him, when others were not there always he was there suffering like the first.

“His mentality is important. Always he sees the positive things in life. When you have life in that spirit. He deserves the biggest recognition.

“When you write legend, you have to write it in capital letters. Not just today, every single game in nine years.

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“No chance that these years together would have been so special without him. A special player. Wherever he will go, the team will be so lucky to have him.”

Arsenal target Man City star Bernardo Silva

Arsenal are now hoping to be that ‘lucky’ team, with ESPN Brazil reporting that the Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are keeping tabs on Silva’s situation.

However, with Barcelona are also keen on signing Silva as a free agent this summer, the Catalan giants are a likelier destination for the Man City star.

The report has claimed: ‘Arsenal are monitoring the situation, but the possibility is seen as more remote, mainly due to the recent history of rivalry with City within the Premier League.’

ESPN Brazil has added that the Portuguese star does not plan on a move to the Middle East or to his former club Benfica.

Silva is in no rush to make a final decision on his future, with his plan being to choose his next club after the 2026 World Cup finals.

As Silva mulls over his future, Fabio Capello has urged his former club Juventus to make a move for him.

Capello told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “I always said you don’t need five or six new signings, just two or three that are of a high level.

“I’d go for Bernardo Silva at Juventus, because he is always in the right place at the right time, and at age 31 can still make the difference in Serie A.

“Bernardo Silva’s arrival could have the same impact that Pirlo had at Antonio Conte’s Juventus.”

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