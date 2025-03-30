Berta ‘knows first three Arsenal transfers’ as new sporting director reacts to his appointment

New Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is “thrilled to be joining” the Gunners and reportedly ‘knows his first three transfers’.

The Gunners are having a decent season in the Premier League but Mikel Arteta’s side are likely to finish a third season in a row as runners-up.

Second-placed Arsenal are currently 12 points behind leaders Liverpool with only nine matches remaining and it would take a monumental collapse from the Reds – who have only lost once in the Premier League all season – to allow the Gunners back into the title race now.

Arsenal confirmed on November 4 that Edu had handed in his resignation as the Gunners’ sporting director, bringing to end his five-year spell at the Emirates Stadium which started as the club’s technical director before a promotion in November 2022.

His decision to quit Arsenal came as a shock to everyone, including Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, who had built an excellent relationship with the Brazilian in the process of building a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League.

And Arsenal revealed Berta – who was in a technical role most recently with Atletico Madrid – as their new sporting director on Sunday with the new appointment excited to get going.

Berta told the Gunners’ official website: “I am thrilled to be joining Arsenal in what is a hugely exciting period for the club.

“I have watched with great interest the way Arsenal has evolved in recent years and I have admired the hard work that has gone into re-establishing the club as a major force in European football with a passionate following around the world.

“The club has great values and a rich history, and I am looking forward to playing my part in shaping a successful future with a great team. I cannot wait to get started in my new role and I am really looking forward to experiencing my first game at Emirates Stadium together with our supporters.”

Arsenal co-chairman Josh Kroenke added: “Anyone who knows football knows Andrea is an impressive figure. He has vast knowledge of the game, a great track record, a strong network and an insatiable desire to build winning teams.

“Andrea will be a great addition to our club. He understands our values and what we stand for and we have no doubt he will help us push on and take the next steps in our bid to win major trophies.

“We undertook a thorough recruitment process and we were hugely impressed with the level of all the other candidates, but it was Andrea’s experience and the success he has enjoyed that stood out. “We are really looking forward to working together and welcoming him into the Arsenal family.”

And the Daily Mirror insists that Berta ‘knows first three Arsenal transfers’ with the Gunners needing ‘a centre forward, left winger and have got a £51m deal lined up for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi’.

