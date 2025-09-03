Berta ‘happy’ that Arsenal missed out on £22m signing with sporting director ‘wary’ of transfer

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta was ‘happy’ that the Gunners signed Kepa Arrizabalaga over Joan Garcia over the summer, according to reports.

The Gunners made eight new signings over the summer transfer window as the Gunners board backed Mikel Arteta to finall end the club’s title drought.

Arsenal have not won a Premier League title for 22 years, since the early days of Arsene Wenger, but Arteta has led the Gunners to the runners-up spot in each of the last three seasons.

And the signings of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Piero Hincapie should now give the Gunners a chance to compete again for the title.

Arsenal strengthened their goalkeeping department with addition of Kepa from Chelsea for £5m in an early-window capture after Joan Garcia decided to join Barcelona.

The Gunners had been keen to sign Garcia from Espanyol but The Athletic claim that Berta was happy that Arsenal missed out on the Spaniard as it allowed them to get Kepa instead.

The Athletic wrote: ‘Berta’s influence can be seen across Arsenal’s recruitment. He was always wary of sanctioning a €25million move for Joan Garcia. When Garcia chose Barcelona instead, Berta was happy to pivot to Kepa and his £5m release clause.

‘When it became apparent Thomas Partey would leave the club, Berta was insistent they needed an oven-ready, experienced replacement. That contributed to the decision to sign 31-year-old Norgaard from Brentford over the likes of Sevilla’s Lucien Agoume.’

Arsenal were undone by a brilliant free-kick from Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai over the weekend as the Gunners lost 1-0 at Anfield in their first defeat of the new campaign.

The Gunners were criticised by Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel for their “ugly brand of football” that is “annoying to watch”.

Schmeichel said on Viaplay: “I have never in my life ever wanted a team to win a game of football more than Liverpool today. Arsenal bring an ugly brand of football to our game!”

He added: “I don’t want to insult Arsenal but their brand of football is so annoying to watch, it’s designed to exploit opponents while waiting for set pieces.”

Another Man Utd legend, Gary Neville, was also critical of the Gunners with the Sky Sports pundit urging Arteta to allow more “risk” in their game.

Neville said on commentary: “Same old, same old for those Arsenal fans – they’ve seen this before. They look comfortable in a big game, but at this moment in time haven’t got that risk in their game, that courage to go and think they can win.”