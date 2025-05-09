Andrea Berta picks ‘favoured’ Arsenal No.9 and battles Chelsea for £84m Serie A winger

Andrea Berta is interested in signing AC Milan forward Rafael Leao this summer as the Arsenal sporting director’s striker preference has also been revealed.

Berta joined the Gunners in March and is reportedly set to be handed a £300m wedge to spend on new players in what looks set to be a big first transfer window with his hand on the tiller.

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is expected to join the club, while a left winger and a striker are also thought to be high on the agenda.

Athletic Club’s Nico Williams is a big favourite of Mikel Arteta’s to compete with Gabriel Martinelli on the left, but reports in Italy claim they could instead make a move for Leao, who’s got 12 goals and 13 assists in all competitions this season.

Despite that perfectly reasonable return, Calciomercato has reported that although there are no ‘cracks’ in the relationship between Leao and the club, there is some disappointment at Milan over his season.

There are no plans to offer Leao a new deal as his current contract runs until 2028 and includes a €175m release clause, but it’s thought Arsenal or other interested clubs could sign him for his significantly less than that this summer.

Milan reportedly want €100m (£84m) for the 25-year-old, which Sport Italia claim the Gunners are ‘not at all frightened of’.

It’s Berta who’s leading the charge as Leao is ‘a player much appreciated’ by the Italian, but ‘discussions have not yet gone deeper’.

They may also face competition from Chelsea after Calciomercato claimed the Blues have already held informal talks with Leao’s entourage, while Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr are also interested in the Portugal international.

Berta’s search for a new striker is also well underway and with a move for dream target Alexander Isak looking increasingly unlikely, the Telegraph reports that the Italian has set his sights on Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres.

The report states:

‘Arsenal’s new sporting director, Andrea Berta, is believed to favour a move for striker Viktor Gyokeres in what is shaping up to be a key summer transfer window for the club. ‘The Sporting centre-forward is expected to prioritise Arsenal over Manchester United – who have also continued to show interest – if he leaves the Portuguese club.’

Berta also tried to sign the striker while he was sporting director at Atletico Madrid and Sporting are preparing for his departure by reportedly drawing up a list of four replacements for the Sweden international, who is yet to inform the club where he wants to go.