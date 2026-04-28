Andrea Berta is already lining up a number of transfer targets for the summer.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has been on scouting mission to Turkey to assess three summer transfer targets, according to reports.

The Gunners moved back to the top of the Premier League table with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday with Manchester City engaged in FA Cup action.

Arsenal have been poor in recent weeks as fatigue seems have caught up with Mikel Arteta’s side, who face three matches in six days on Wednesday.

Whatever happens in the title race this season, Arsenal will have the guaranteed money from the Champions League, while they have increased their reputation again this season for potential signings.

Arsenal are already looking ahead to the summer with the Gunners reportedly weighing up a potential summer move for Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen.

Spanish publication AS has claimed that Arsenal transfer chief Berta has been on a scouting mission to Turkey as he ‘spies on’ Osimhen – whose asking price is reportedly €75m (£65m) – and two other targets.

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Berta ‘was in Istanbul to watch the fiercely contested derby between eternal rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, scouting on behalf of his current club, Arsenal’.

The report added:

The Gunners signed Viktor Gyokeres last summer for €75 million from Sporting Lisbon after complicated negotiations with the Portuguese club. But despite the Swede’s presence, Osimhen appears to be a strong target for the London club in this summer transfer window. Berta obtained firsthand information , through Galatasaray’s management, about the Nigerian star’s potential departure. The other two players on Berta’s shortlist are Barıs Alper Yilmaz and Çakiry Ugurcan Çakir. Both are key players for Okan Buruk’s team and also for the Turkish national team managed by Vincenzo Montella.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia wants to stay at PSG, despite Arsenal links

There have also been links to Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia but Fabrizio Romano insists the Georgia international wants to remain in France.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Another recurring link in the media concerns Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. I already played down these stories in March and I continue to do so now. There have been rumours involving Premier League clubs, including Arsenal.

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“I have always said that Kvaratskhelia only joined Paris Saint-Germain in January 2025. He has spent just over a year at the club, which is not a long period. He is very happy at PSG.

“Recent comments from his family confirm his intention to stay. He wants to continue at Paris Saint-Germain, competing for the biggest trophies and performing at a high level. There are no plans to leave.

“From my understanding, PSG also have no intention of negotiating his departure this summer. Despite the rumours, the situation remains completely quiet.”