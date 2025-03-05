Sporting director Andrea Berta has been tipped to make a move for a £62m Premier League star after he joins Premier League giants Arsenal.

The Gunners have been without a permanent sporting director since Edu announced his shock exit towards the end of 2024.

Jason Ayto was Edu’s assistant and he’s been Arsenal’s interim sporting director while the Premier League outfit have searched for a permanent successor.

Recent reports claim Arsenal are expected to make an appointment this month and have their eye on former Atletico Madrid chief Berta to replace Edu.

Berta’s first summer at Arsenal is likely to be a busy one as they are crying out for a new striker and also need to sign a winger.

Arsenal are linked with several potential options and former Gunners attacker Jeremie Aliadiere reckons Berta could sign Wolves standout Matheus Cunha.

Cunha features in our Premier League team of the season and reportedly has a new £62m release clause in his contract.

Berta worked with Cunha at Atletico Madrid and Aliadiere can see them reuniting at Arsenal.

“Berta knows Cunha from their time at Atletico Madrid and it could be a deal that goes through,” Aliadiere said.

“He’s having a great season in a team that’s struggling to fight relegation. That shows you how good he is and how quickly he’s adapted to the Premier League. He could be a good signing, too.”

On whether he would be a success at Arsenal, Aliadiere added: “I think by the sound of it and what I was reading this morning, Andrea Berta seems to be the man in pole position at the moment.

“It seems like only small details remain, so it looks like he could be the new one.”

“He has great experience and has been at Atletico Madrid for 12 years. If you look at the signings he has made and what the club has achieved, it is very exciting. Very, very exciting.

“If we look at the job Edu has done from when he came in and where Arsenal were, the signings he has made, I think he has done very well.

“You don’t work at Atletico alongside Diego Simeone if you’re not very good at your job, so I am very excited. But of course, we hope to sign some big players now.

“It is very exciting, and hopefully Berta’s good connections with the players he has signed in the past can help Arsenal. I think he would need to have a great relationship with Arteta.”