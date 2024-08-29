Arsenal ‘readying bid’ for Chelsea target as £25m exit facilitates shock move after deal agreed

Arsenal are reportedly ‘readying a bid’ for Ivan Toney in a development that Brentford hope can ‘create a bidding war’ with Chelsea for the 28-year-old.

Toney is yet to make an appearance for Brentford this term amid speculation over his future and he’s expected to depart this summer as he enters the final year of his contract.

Tottenham, West Ham and Manchester United have all been credited with interest in the England international, but it now appears that Chelsea and Arsenal are above them in the pecking order to sign Toney, who’s also one of Al-Ahli’s top targets this summer.

It’s been claimed that Toney has agreed personal terms with the Saudi Pro League side over a £330,000 per week deal but Brentford have rejected a number of bids from them for his transfer.

Chelsea are looking at Toney as an alternative to Victor Osimhen, who remains their first choice to compete with Nicolas Jackson for a starting spot at Stamford Bridge.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed late on Wednesday that Osimhen and Chelsea are ‘in active talks on salary’ as an Al-Ahli contract is ready and waiting to be signed.

He wrote on X: ‘Plan revealed now confirmed: Al Ahli delegation has arrived in Italy for direct talks with Osimhen and his camp. Contract on table with release clause, as Osimhen wanted. Chelsea in active talks with Osimhen on salary. Al Ahli deal only happen if #CFC talks collapse.’

Toney is the Blues’ contingency plan, along with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but Football Insider now claim that Arsenal are ‘planning a shock move’ for the striker.

‘Sources say Arsenal have been waiting in the wings and are now readying a bid’, the report claims, with their mind made up to sign a new frontman following Eddie Nketiah’s £25m move to Crystal Palace.

‘Late interest from Arsenal and Chelsea could create a bidding war and give Thomas Frank’s side a decent fee for a player into the final year of his contract’, the report adds.

Saudi Arabia’s transfer window is open until September 2, giving Al-Ahli an extra three days to seal a deal if English clubs fail to do so.

Gary Lineker is one of many pundits to give his seal of approval for Arsenal to move for Toney, claiming he would “fit in” at the Emirates.

Lineker said: “I like Ivan Toney a lot. I think he’s super talented and gives you a completely different from what else they’ve got.

“He’s a real threat and technically a really good footballer so I think he would fit in at Arsenal. Once you’re at the stage where a player is left out, the writing does appear to be on the wall.”