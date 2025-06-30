Arsenal are expected to make another offer for Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera in the ‘coming hours’, according to reports.

The Gunners have already lined up deals for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Brentford’s Christian Norgaard as they improve Mikel Arteta’s midfield options.

While new sporting director Andrea Berta has also moved to bring in Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea for £5m as Arsenal look to give David Raya some competition.

And now they are lining up their fourth signing of the summer in Valencia centre-back Mosquera with an opening bid of £14m turned down by the La Liga side.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had already revealed that Arsenal are likely to return with a better bid, he said on his YouTube channel: “Arsenal’s opening proposal for Cristhian Mosquera for €14m was rejected. Arsenal will return to the table, they hope to get the deal done for this Spanish defender for something around €20m/€25m.

“Let’s say it will be in excess of €20m to get Mosquera who is out of contract in one year at Valencia, who is not extending his contract and has said yes to contract terms offered by Arsenal.

“So the proposal is on the table from Arsenal, the contract is on the table and Mosquera has already said yes to Arsenal, to Mikel Arteta, to Andrea Berta, to all people at the club because he wants to go to the Premier League and he wants to go to Arsenal.

“Now club to club they are discussing, they are negotiating — no agreement on €14m/€15m but Arsenal will be back to the table.

“I expect Arsenal to go very strong on this one once again.”

And now Spanish outlet Superdeporte claimed in their Monday edition that an improved bid from Premier League side Arsenal for Mosquera is ‘expected in the coming hours’.

It is understood that Mosquera and his representatives haven’t heard from Valencia CEO Ron Gourlay or the club over a new deal and that has upset journalist Fran Guaita.

Guaita said: “It makes no sense this is going to end up getting muddied.

“It’s unserious and incomprehensible that Valencia claims they intend to renew the player, that he even tells his agent, staging a meeting at the club’s headquarters, and that almost a month has passed without Mosquera being able to consider a renewal proposal.

“I know Gourlay has been operational since the day after his appointment, even though he hasn’t yet settled in Valencia. There’s no justification for the two offers from Arsenal arriving before the renewal proposal from the Mestalla club. It’s a bad sign. We’ll see if it stays that way or if it’s something more.”