Arsenal have been told their bid for Bruno Guimaraes was an insult

Arsenal have been told their bid for Bruno Guimaraes, which was rejected by Newcastle was an “insult” and they are way below where they need to be for him.

The Gunners have eyes on some very big names this summer. The main players they are quoted as being interested in are Morgan Rogers, Julian Alvarez and Guimaraes.

More concrete steps have been taken to the Newcastle man than the others, as a £55million bid was reportedly sent and knocked back.

Former Premier League scout Bryan King has suggested Arsenal where nowhere close to convincing the Magpies to sell with that offer.

He told Football Insider: “You’re going to have to pay more than 55 million for him if he was to leave.

“I wouldn’t let him go if it was my football club. It’s a great support up there, he’s really well liked. It would take a lot of money to get him out of that football club.

“I would definitely say £80m, but then where do you put it in perspective of [Elliot] Anderson? I would say if it’s true they’ve offered £55m, that’s an insult. I’m not sure whether he wants to leave.

“But there again, it’s all about finance, isn’t it? You know, in two years time, you’re not going to get £80m for him, are you? He’s 30 years old. And that might affect on what kind of wages he’d be offered or what kind of contract period he’d be offered.”

Newcastle don’t want to sell

The reasons for Newcastle turning down the Arsenal offer for Guimaraes were not only because it wasn’t at the value they wanted, but mainly as they have no interest in parting with the Brazilian.

Fabrizio Romano reported: “Guys, obviously, Newcastle sold Sandro Tonali, Newcastle sold Anthony Gordon, so now Newcastle don’t have any intention to let Bruno Guimaraes go.

“At the same time, Arsenal had a bid rejected, £55million.

READ: Arsenal agree to Lille’s request with €80m Ayyoub Bouaddi transfer now on

“Always been a player appreciated by Arteta, but now with Newcastle, it’s not going to be an easy one at all because Newcastle again made money with Gordon, made money with Tonali, and they already told Bruno Guimaraes and they told people close to him that they want to keep the player.

“So, it’s not going to be easy at all for Arsenal to get it done.

“They could try again. I would not exclude that because Arsenal really consider Bruno the top target in midfield, but, at the moment, from Newcastle, the message is doors closed.”

READ MORE: Arsenal could sign £60m Aston Villa star instead of Rogers as Saliba will sign for Real Madrid