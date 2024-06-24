According to reports, Arsenal are set to make a decision on whether to submit a ‘bid’ for Wolves and Portugal winger Pedro Neto.

The 24-year-old has been severely hampered by injuries in recent years. He only made 31 Premier League appearances between the start of the 2021/22 campaign and the end of the 2022/23 season.

Neto to Arsenal?

Neto enjoyed a superb start to the 2023/24 campaign, but his injury issues quickly got the better of him as he was restricted to 24 appearances across all competitions. Despite this, he still grabbed three goals and eleven assists across all competitions.

The Wolves standout – who is attracting interest from Manchester City – has been heavily linked with Arsenal since emerging as one of the best young wingers in the Premier League.

The Gunners are reported to be in the market for a new winger this summer as they want a wide player capable of competing with England international Bukayo Saka on the right flank.

It’s been claimed that the Premier League giants are ‘ready to pay’ £49m to sign Spain winger Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao, but they are also said to have their eye on Neto.

According to a report from Football Transfers, ‘Arsenal will undertake a medical assessment of Pedro Neto before deciding whether to make a bid for the Wolves attacker’.

The report explains: ‘The winger has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time and we are told he is massively admired by Mikel Arteta.

‘Arsenal were told by Wolves in January that they wouldn’t sell him for any less than £80 million – but now that valuation is £43m, according to sources close to the Gunners.

‘However, his injury history has made the Gunners cautious about pursuing a deal without a thorough data assessment and now Arteta is awaiting the latest reports on Neto to determine his fitness and long-term viability.

‘If the Portugal international is deemed fit, Arsenal could accelerate their efforts to secure his signature. It’s thought that his addition would bring dynamism to Arteta’s attacking options, potentially complementing the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

‘On the other hand, if Neto’s medical update raises concerns, Arsenal will look to alternative targets.’

