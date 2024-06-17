Arsenal ‘will’ bid for striker in ‘the next few days’ after Sesko decides to stay at RB Leipzig

Arsenal are reportedly set to make an offer for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the coming days after Benjamin Sesko signed a new contract at RB Leipzig.

The Gunners had looked likely to bring Sesko to the Premier League over the summer but the Slovenia international made the shock announcement last week that he would remain in Germany.

And it apparently caught Arsenal out too with Sesko signing a new contract at Leipzig and Caught Offside claimed that the news had come as an ‘almighty shock’ to the Gunners as they look to bring in a striker over the summer.

The report claimed last week:

‘CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the situation, that has come as an almighty shock to the Gunners, who had almost convinced him on personal terms before his final decision was made public. ‘The Gunners had not been informed in advance by Sesko of his decision, and with the player rejecting some attempts from Saudi Arabia a few weeks ago too, Arsenal clearly felt they were in pole position. ‘New contacts between Arsenal and the player’s agent were scheduled for the next few days, but Sesko’s future – at least in the short term – has now been defined.’

On his new contract, Sesko said: “The early contract extension was therefore the logical next step for me.

He added: “I feel a lot of trust and appreciation throughout the club and that is crucial for being able to perform to my full potential. In the second half of the season in particular, I was able to give something back with my goals.

“We have a team with great potential and a balanced mix of young and experienced players. I’m really looking forward to taking the next steps with this team.”

And now Arsenal will change target to Osimhen, who could prove to be very expensive, with Italian journalist Ciro Venerato claiming the Gunners will make an approach for the Napoli striker.

There has been interest from a number of clubs over the last couple of years for Osimhen but Napoli’s asking price for the Nigeria international has always been seen as excessive.

Osimhen’s release clause is understood to be between €120m and €130m but the Gunners will look to pay a “lower sum” when they make their bid for the Napoli star “in the next few days”.

Venerato said: “Arsenal will make an attempt with Napoli in the next few days after many rumours. The Gunners wanted Šeško, who instead decided to stay at Leipzig.

“[Arsenal] will now try with the Nigerian [who dreams of the Premier League] but not by paying the onerous amount of the clause, but a lower sum. Napoli will have to evaluate the pros and cons.”